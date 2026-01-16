Derby driveway specialist launches campaign inviting homeowners to take centre stage

Tradesmart Driveways & Landscaping, a local Derby driveway and landscaping firm, has unveiled a new limited-time campaign encouraging homeowners to feature in its upcoming professional advertising project. Participants will receive 35% off their driveway or landscaping work in exchange for taking part.

As part of the initiative, Tradesmart will professionally film and photograph completed projects across Derby and surrounding areas, using real homes rather than staged show properties.

The company says the campaign responds to increasing demand for genuine, real-life examples in home-improvement marketing.

“People don’t want stock photos anymore,” said Michael for Tradesmart Driveways & Landscaping. “They want to see real homes, real workmanship, and real results — especially from companies working in their area.”

A fresh take on home-improvement marketing

Rather than relying on generic before-and-after images, Tradesmart’s new campaign will showcase short professional videos filmed at customers’ homes, with full permission, once projects are complete.

Homeowners chosen to participate will receive:

Professional driveway or landscaping installation

High-quality video and photography of the finished work

The opportunity to earn referral fees from nearby enquiries

A 35% discount off the original quoted price

Tradesmart says the offer is limited to a small number of projects and will run for a short period, with filming scheduled as part of a wider advertising push later this year.

Backing local homeowners, not just selling to them

The company believes the campaign delivers value on both sides, giving homeowners high-quality work at a reduced cost while helping Tradesmart build a realistic portfolio of projects across Derby.

“Every property is different,” Michael added. “By featuring local homes, we’re showing what’s actually achievable — not just perfect conditions.”

About Tradesmart Driveways & Landscaping

Based in Derby, Tradesmart Driveways & Landscaping provides a full range of services including:

Driveways

Patios

Landscaping

Groundworks and exterior improvements

The company focuses on practical, long-lasting solutions and serves homeowners across Derby and the surrounding areas.