Method Consulting Strengthens Capital Presence with Tom Bentham Named London Office Head and Engineering Partner

Method Consulting has confirmed the appointment of Tom Bentham as Partner – Building Services and Environmental Engineering, alongside his new role leading the firm’s London office. The move represents a key step in the consultancy’s expansion strategy and underlines its focus on delivering low-carbon, high-performance building services.

Bentham joins the business from Max Fordham, bringing extensive experience across sustainable building services and environmental engineering. His portfolio includes a number of notable schemes, among them the RIBA Stirling Prize-winning Magdalene College New Library and Royal Wharf Primary School, with a strong reputation for work in the education sector.

Following the launch of its London base at 3 Waterhouse Square in 2025, Method Consulting is now entering a new phase of regional growth. In his leadership role, Bentham will work with colleagues, clients and collaborators to advance technically robust and environmentally responsible engineering solutions across the capital.

Antony Bursey, Senior Partner – Building Services & Environmental Engineering, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Tom to the team. His appointment marks an exciting chapter for Method Consulting and his leadership and technical expertise will be instrumental in driving our London office forward.”