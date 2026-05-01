Capsule Whales Introduces a New Generation of Modular Living Units for Residential and Hospitality Markets

UK smart living company Capsule Whales has announced the arrival of its new range of modular capsule units, developed to serve both residential customers and the hospitality sector with a solution built around speed, flexibility and intelligent design.
The units have been brought to market as a direct response to the well-documented limitations of conventional construction, offering those who need new space a route that avoids the lengthy timelines and increasing affordability pressures that traditional building projects so often entail.
The launch arrives at a moment when appetite for smarter, more space-efficient living is growing. The founders of Capsule Whales contend that the direction of consumer demand has shifted, with many people now prioritising adaptable, thoughtfully designed spaces that can be installed quickly and deployed across a wide range of settings, from privately owned land to boutique hospitality environments.
According to founder Andrius Milašius, the shift reflects both necessity and changing expectations. “There is a growing frustration with how slow and restrictive the traditional system can be,” he said. “With our modular capsule units, the goal is to remove many of the barriers that have historically slowed development down. They blend efficient design with off-grid capability, making it possible to activate land much faster and in places that previously weren’t viable. Whether it’s a landowner creating a new income stream or a developer testing a concept before scaling, this approach offers a level of agility that simply hasn’t existed in the market before. People are realising they don’t necessarily need more space — they need better, smarter and more flexible space.”
One of the most significant features of the new capsule units is their ability to integrate with off-grid systems, encompassing renewable energy sources, water management infrastructure and waste processing solutions. This capability allows the units to operate entirely independently of conventional utility networks, making them a viable option for remote land development, eco-tourism ventures and scalable accommodation projects that would previously have been impractical or prohibitively expensive to realise.
For landowners and developers exploring their options, the Capsule Whales model presents the opportunity to deploy quickly, commit less capital upfront and grow the scale of a project in stages as demand develops and confidence in the concept grows.
Andrius added: “We are only at the beginning of this shift. The way people live, travel and use land is changing. The real question is how quickly new solutions will be adopted. Ultimately, this isn’t just about smaller spaces — it’s about smarter ones that are purposeful, well-designed and capable of operating independently. That’s where we see the future heading.”
Further information about Capsule Whales and its range of modular units is available at www.capsulewhales.com.