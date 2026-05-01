Capsule Whales Introduces a New Generation of Modular Living Units for Residential and Hospitality Markets

According to founder Andrius Milašius, the shift reflects both necessity and changing expectations. “There is a growing frustration with how slow and restrictive the traditional system can be,” he said. “With our modular capsule units, the goal is to remove many of the barriers that have historically slowed development down. They blend efficient design with off-grid capability, making it possible to activate land much faster and in places that previously weren’t viable. Whether it’s a landowner creating a new income stream or a developer testing a concept before scaling, this approach offers a level of agility that simply hasn’t existed in the market before. People are realising they don’t necessarily need more space — they need better, smarter and more flexible space.”