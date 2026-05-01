New jobs, expanded product range and ‘best coffee in town’ at purpose-built Jewson Alnwick

Leading builders merchant Jewson will launch a brand-new purpose-built branch in Alnwick this May, creating new jobs and offering thousands of extra products and materials for local builders and tradespeople.

The new site at Lionheart Enterprise Park South opens at 7.30am on Monday 4th May, where a larger team with expertise across all areas of the trade will be ready to welcome and help local builders and tradespeople source all the products they need for their projects, and all available under one roof.

The new Jewson Alnwick branch has a brew station serving free tea and coffee for customers, as well as a drive-in loading bay, extended range of timber products stored undercover, a dedicated bathroom selection centre, paint-mixing facilities and a bigger product range than ever before.

Jewson’s previous Alnwick branch, off Wagonway Road, closes its doors for the final time on Saturday 2nd May. The whole team will move across to the new site, with eight new jobs having also been created, including the appointment of a plumbing and heating specialist.

Customers will also be able to benefit from Project Estimator, an estimating service from Jewson that is available at the branch. It helps builders and tradespeople save time in the planning stages of their projects, to win more work and also save money on materials.

Malcolm Wootton, Branch Manager at Jewson Alnwick, says: “Our new branch has been months in the making and the whole team can’t wait to open the doors and welcome both new customers and familiar faces. Our huge product range and in-house expertise is unrivalled, and I know our customers will make good use of our brew station, which serves the best coffee in town!

“We’re also planning a launch event for the summer, where we’re looking forward to welcoming customers, families and friends to come along to check out the branch for themselves. We’re looking forward to sharing more details soon.”

The new Jewson Alnwick is open Monday-Friday from 7:30am to 5pm, and on Saturday from 8am to 12pm, at Lionheart Enterprise Park South (NE66 2FP).