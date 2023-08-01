TrustATrader Joins Forces with The Jockey Club for Thrilling Partnership

Exciting news as TrustATrader announces its collaboration with The Jockey Club, the largest employer in British horseracing.

The Jockey Club expertly manages 15 prestigious racecourses throughout the UK, ranging from local tracks to grand venues. Among their illustrious events are the highly anticipated Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree, The Cheltenham Festival, The Derby Festival at Epsom Downs, and the QIPCO Guineas Festival in Newmarket.

In this thrilling partnership, TrustATrader takes pride in sponsoring races across The Jockey Club’s 15 racecourses, including three marquee Festivals – The Cheltenham Festival, The Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree, and The Derby Festival at Epsom Downs.

Gary McEwen, Chief Executive Officer of TrustATrader, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration: “We are thrilled to become a Group Partner of The Jockey Club and to sponsor an exciting lineup of races over the coming year. We look forward to establishing a meaningful partnership within the horseracing community and embracing all that awaits us.”

Nevin Truesdale, Chief Executive of The Jockey Club, added: “It is truly delightful for The Jockey Club to announce this extensive Group Partner agreement with TrustATrader today. The agreement spans races across all levels, from grassroots contests to thrilling competitions at our flagship festivals. We eagerly anticipate working with the TrustATrader team to ensure everyone benefits from this exciting new alliance in the months and years ahead.”

The partnership commenced on Saturday 15th July with the exhilarating TrustATrader For Tradespeople You Can Trust Handicap on the final day of the Boodles July Festival, with more captivating races to come.

To stay updated on this exciting collaboration, follow TrustATrader on social media for the latest news and updates.