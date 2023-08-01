KYND Bolsters Advisory Board with the Appointment of Esteemed Industry Expert Andrew Rear

KYND Limited, a leading provider of next-generation cyber risk intelligence, is thrilled to announce the addition of Andy Rear as an Advisor to the company. With his extensive industry experience and successful track record as an independent non-executive director and investor in the insurance and technology sectors, Rear brings invaluable expertise to KYND’s advisory team.

Having amassed over 30 years of distinguished service in the insurance and technology domains, Rear has earned a reputation as a visionary leader with a strong focus on operational excellence. His leadership roles in prominent global organisations, such as Oliver Wyman, Munich Re, Digital Partners (a Munich Re company), and Motive Partners, showcase his strategic acumen.

KYND’s potent cyber risk intelligence technology empowers organisations with proactive risk assessments, real-time external threat monitoring, and actionable exposure insights, equipping them to effectively combat ever-evolving cyber perils. As an advisor, Andy Rear will provide strategic counsel to KYND’s executive team, leveraging his wealth of experience to navigate complexities within the insurance and technology domains.

Andy Thomas, KYND’s CEO and Founder, expressed, “We are delighted to welcome Andy as an Advisor to KYND. His remarkable experience and deep understanding of the insurance and technology sectors will be invaluable as we accelerate our growth in the global market. In today’s rapidly evolving cyber landscape, KYND remains committed to providing innovative solutions, and Andy’s insights will be instrumental in fulfilling this commitment.”

Andy Rear commented, “I am honoured to join KYND as an Advisor. The escalating frequency and sophistication of cyber threats demand innovative approaches in managing cyber risk, and KYND is at the forefront of delivering effective solutions that do just that. I look forward to collaborating closely with the team and contributing to KYND’s unwavering mission of empowering organisations worldwide with comprehensive cyber risk intelligence to tackle cyber risk head-on.”

The appointment of Andy Rear marks a significant milestone for KYND as the company continues its rapid expansion and reaffirms its dedication to offering best-in-class, cutting-edge cyber risk management solutions to its global clientele.