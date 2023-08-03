London’s First Online Service Offers 3-Hour Cash for iPhones

Mozillion, the mobile market’s pioneering dedicated marketplace, has introduced a rapid cash service for London residents looking to sell their iPhones 11-14. With the Mozillion selling platform, sellers can accept an offer and receive their cash within a few hours.

Operating from their new diagnostic centre in Central London, Mozillion’s CashLab service streamlines the process. Sellers can hand over their phones, have them tested, and receive payment directly into their bank account, all in as little as 3 hours.

CEO Len Leeson explains, “From Ealing to Barking and Edgware to Morden, sellers don’t need to leave their sofa or desk. We unlock their cash as soon as their phone passes our checks.”

Mozillion’s diagnostics perform a comprehensive 90-point examination, evaluating visual condition, genuine parts, performance, and battery health. The company also cross-references against major lost and stolen databases. They only accept verified, high-quality phones, ensuring sellers receive market-leading prices in return.

As an illustration of the benefits, a good-as-new iPhone 14 Pro 128GB would have fetched £545 through a network trade-in on August 1, 2023. However, through CashLab, the Mozillion seller received £703 and was paid within just 2 hours.

Additionally, phone buyers have reason to celebrate. Mozillion offers good-as-new phones for purchase, with the option for a courier delivery, ensuring buyers can start using their phones in as little as 2 hours. Leeson says, “In fact, you can sell and buy simultaneously, get far better prices, and let Mozillion do all the running around.”

For more information, visit https://www.mozillion.com/cashlab.