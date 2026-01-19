Vision One Research secures ISO 20252 re-accreditation for research excellence

Vision One, a specialist market research agency based in the North West, has successfully achieved re-accreditation to the internationally recognised ISO 20252 standard for market, opinion and social research. The achievement underlines the company’s continued dedication to maintaining the highest standards of research quality, governance and ethical practice.

ISO 20252 is widely regarded as the global quality benchmark for the research sector. The standard requires independent assessment of research design, project delivery, quality assurance, data management and reporting processes. Vision One’s re-accreditation confirms it continues to meet and consistently apply these demanding requirements across all research activity.

Robert Crosby, spokesperson at Citation ISO Certification, commented: “Vision One Research has once again demonstrated a strong and consistent application of ISO 20252 requirements across its research operations. The audit highlighted robust quality management processes, well-embedded ethical standards and a clear commitment to continuous improvement. This successful re-accreditation reflects Vision One Research’s professionalism and dedication to delivering high-quality research outcomes for its clients.”

Alongside ISO 20252, Vision One also holds accreditation from the Good Business Charter, reflecting its commitment to ethical, responsible and sustainable business practices. Together, these recognitions demonstrate the company’s belief that trusted insight must be built on integrity, transparency and accountability.

Alex Brown [pictured], Director of Insights at Vision One, said: “Maintaining ISO 20252 accreditation is a key priority for us. It provides our clients with confidence in the robustness, consistency and integrity of the insights we deliver. Alongside our Good Business Charter accreditation, it reflects the values that guide how we work and how we support our clients.”

The successful re-accreditation further cements Vision One’s reputation as a trusted research partner for organisations seeking reliable, ethical and internationally validated insight.