Family-owned kitchen studio expands with new Ely showroom opening

Nicholas Hythe Kitchen Design Studio, Cambridgeshire’s only Trading Standards Approved kitchen designer and installer, has opened a second showroom in Ely, marking a significant step forward for the growing family business. The new space complements its established showroom in St Ives and signals an important phase in the company’s development.

Established in 2009, the studio has earned a strong reputation for bespoke kitchen design and installation, serving homeowners throughout Cambridgeshire and neighbouring areas.

Over the past 15 years, Nicholas Hythe has become known for its thoughtful and considered design philosophy. Rather than following short-lived trends, the business focuses on practicality, craftsmanship and lasting quality.

Every project is shaped around how clients actually live and use their kitchens, with close attention paid to durability, detail and open communication throughout the design and installation journey.

The newly opened Ely showroom has been carefully designed to inspire confidence at the early planning stage. Instead of overwhelming visitors with endless options, the space showcases a curated range of layouts, finishes and materials.

This approach allows customers to explore different styles while experiencing build quality first-hand. The showroom offers a relaxed, welcoming environment where homeowners can discuss ideas, ask questions and see how design choices work in real homes.

Nicholas Hythe’s Trading Standards Approved status sets it apart in the local market, giving customers added reassurance that the business meets recognised standards for transparency, fairness and workmanship.

This accreditation reflects the company’s commitment to doing things properly, from honest pricing and detailed designs through to professional installation and dependable aftercare.

For directors Ross and Bill Halliday, the Ely expansion holds special personal meaning. Their family roots in the city date back to the 17th century, making the new showroom both a business milestone and a genuine homecoming.

Nicholas Hythe offers a fully managed design, supply and installation service, alongside a design-and-supply option for customers who prefer to manage fitting themselves. This flexible approach ensures clients receive the right level of support for their needs.

With showrooms now in Ely and St Ives, Nicholas Hythe continues to strengthen its position as a trusted local specialist, helping homeowners create kitchens built to last for years to come.