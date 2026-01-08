Yorkshire Dirt Index 2026 Highlights Winter as Peak Problem Period for Workplace Cleanliness

The Yorkshire Dirt Index 2026 has identified winter as the season when workplaces across Yorkshire experience the highest levels of dirt, with wet weather, tracked-in mud and increased daily foot traffic placing added strain on office environments.

Released by the York and Leeds-based commercial cleaning Smart Cleaning, the index examines seasonal cleanliness patterns across a range of workplaces, including offices, shared workspaces and commercial buildings throughout the region.

By combining operational cleaning data with local climate conditions and workplace usage trends, the index provides insight into how environmental and behavioural factors influence cleanliness levels at different times of year.

Ben Hirst, owner of Smart Cleaning, said: “Workplace dirt follows clear seasonal patterns, and winter is by far the most challenging time of year.

“Muddy commutes, wet entrances and high footfall combine to create constant cleaning pressure across Yorkshire offices.”

The Five Dirt Factors

Rainfall & Mud Risk — Rain causes wet foyers, salt from icy roads makes its way inside and muddy ground gets tracked indoors Pollen Levels — Tree and grass pollen settles on desks, vents and carpets causing hay fever, while bins fill with hankies. Insects & Pests — Flies, wasps and spiders leave webs and their swatted bodies in corners and windowsills, while birds who target them leave droppings on windows Footfall Levels — Occupancy, commuting patterns and busy periods can impact how dirty offices get Human Behaviour — Spills, desk clutter and waste build-up change seasonally leading to different dirt levels.

Seasonal shifts in office cleanliness

The findings show clear seasonal differences in workplace mess, with summer ranked as the cleanest period and winter creating the highest cleaning demand.

Yorkshire Dirt Index – Seasonal Rankings

Summer: Cleanest (Dirt Score: 4/10)

Cleanest (Dirt Score: 4/10) Spring: Mixed conditions (6/10)

Mixed conditions (6/10) Autumn: High dirt season (8/10)

High dirt season (8/10) Winter: Dirtiest (10/10)

According to the index, winter conditions consistently create the most persistent workplace dirt, with mud, grit and slush tracked deep into carpets, alongside increased waste and surface contamination during flu season.

Spring 2025 was heavily impacted by unusually high pollen levels, which settled on desks, vents and equipment despite dry weather, while autumn saw rising dirt levels as offices refilled and rainfall increased following a dry start to the year.