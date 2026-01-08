The Growing Role of Facility Management in Supporting Business Performance

Modern businesses are facing increased expectations to operate lean, compliant and efficient workplaces while managing rising costs. Across both industrial and service sectors, organisations are reassessing not only how they produce goods and services, but also how their buildings and facilities are managed. This has driven renewed interest in facility management.

Covering areas such as property maintenance, regulatory compliance, energy efficiency and emergency preparedness, facility management provides a structured way for businesses to improve operational reliability. As workplace demands increase, more organisations are recognising the value of professional oversight in these areas.

Facility management providers enable businesses to stay focused on their primary objectives by handling the operational complexities of running buildings. By centralising services such as maintenance planning, waste disposal and the management of essential systems like ventilation and heating, businesses can avoid fragmentation and achieve greater consistency, particularly when managing multiple sites.

Specialists in the field observe that scheduled maintenance and quicker issue resolution significantly reduce the risk of downtime. Ray Brosnan of Brosnan Property Solutions highlights that the scope of facility management has expanded considerably. “Businesses are now looking for smarter ways to manage energy use, comply with regulations and maintain environments that support productivity. Facility management brings those strands together in a structured and measurable way.”

Energy costs, in particular, have become a major concern for Irish organisations. The Central Statistics Office reports that in 2023, one in four non-residential electricity customers paid €10,000 or more annually, with 93% maintaining similar expenditure levels year on year. Continued price volatility has made effective energy management a business necessity rather than a choice.

Facility management companies help organisations analyse energy consumption, pinpoint waste and implement improvements. Actions such as upgrading lighting, improving building insulation, optimising heating systems and maintaining equipment can gradually deliver substantial reductions in energy spend.

Compliance with health and safety regulations remains non-negotiable for businesses. Facility management providers play a key role by conducting inspections, managing audits and implementing preventative maintenance, reducing the likelihood of accidents, regulatory breaches and unplanned closures.

Resilience planning is also gaining prominence. According to Ray, “Facility management companies play a key role in emergency planning and rapid response, with many offering 24/7 emergency response services. This kind of responsiveness helps businesses recover quickly from incidents such as flooding, power failures or critical system breakdowns.”

Ray concludes that facility management should be recognised for its strategic value. “Facility management needs to be seen as a strategic investment rather than a background service. By improving efficiency, reducing costs and supporting safer working environments, facility management directly contributes to improved business performance. Through effective property maintenance, businesses gain back time, control and the confidence to focus on growth.”