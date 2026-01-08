Discussli has launched as a new professional brand-building platform aimed at helping executives and entrepreneurs improve their online presence in the age of AI-powered search. The platform enables users to create interview-style Q&A pages that are designed to rank well on Google while aligning with the structured formats commonly used by large language model search engines such as ChatGPT and Perplexity.

The service offers a streamlined alternative to traditional websites and long-form content strategies, which often require significant time and financial investment. With Discussli, professionals can create a search-optimised interview profile in under 15 minutes, addressing the growing need for speed, clarity and credibility in digital branding.

“Professional credibility has become the cornerstone of career advancement and business development,” said a Discussli spokesperson. “Whether you’re a consultant seeking high-value clients, an executive positioning for board opportunities, or an entrepreneur building investor confidence, your professional brand directly impacts your success. Discussli provides a fast, effective solution for professionals who understand the importance of thought leadership but lack the time or resources to build traditional content marketing infrastructure.”

The platform supports professionals across multiple industries, including C-suite leaders, founders, service providers, sales professionals and writers. Users select from carefully developed interview questions across eight categories, add their responses and receive a professionally presented interview page complete with imagery and built-in social media connections.

Key Platform Benefits:



Professional Brand Development: Establish expertise through curated Q&A content that showcases knowledge and experience

Thought Leadership Positioning: Stand out as an industry authority with interview content that differentiates from basic LinkedIn profiles

Future-Ready Content: Q&A format mirrors the structured content that AI large language models typically use to feed their algorithms

Career Advancement: Attract recruiters, board positions, speaking engagements, and media opportunities

Business Development: Convert prospects who research professionals before meetings with credible content that builds trust

Competitive Differentiation: Stand apart from peers who rely solely on generic online profiles

Discussli’s Q&A interview format is designed for strong Google rankings while also using the structured question-and-answer format that is typical of content AI large language models draw from. As search technology evolves, professionals with well-structured Q&A content are better positioned for visibility.

The platform was developed by a team of digital branding professionals with extensive experience in SEO, personal branding, and professional positioning strategies.