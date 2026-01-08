British Bedmaker Unveils Naturally Crafted Calico Pocket Mattress Collection

Responding to growing demand for natural materials and furniture built to last, British bedmaker Wrought Iron and Brass Bed Company has launched a new mattress collection shaped by traditional skills and practical design thinking.

The Signature British Wool Mattress Collection pairs hand-teased British wool with calico pocket springs, creating an alternative to mass-market mattresses reliant on foams and synthetic fabrics.

The emphasis of the range is how the mattress performs over years of use rather than how it feels on the first night. Carefully teased wool forms the comfort layers, keeping the fibres light and responsive. This allows the mattress to regulate temperature naturally while providing support without heaviness. Wool’s ability to manage moisture further contributes to a fresh and balanced sleeping surface year-round.

Supporting the wool layers are British-made calico pocket springs. Wrapped in natural cotton rather than plastic, each spring operates independently, improving airflow and minimising disturbance from movement. This construction is well suited to natural fillings and is valued for how it ages gracefully.

Instead of traditional firmness labels, the Signature Collection is offered in three support levels. Customers are encouraged to choose based on spring tension that feels right for them, recognising that comfort varies from person to person.

Amanda Oldfield says:

“We’ve never believed that comfort can be reduced to a single word. Two people can lie on the same mattress and experience it completely differently. Our role is to build something honest and adaptable, using materials that work with the body rather than against it.”

All mattresses are produced in Britain under one roof and certified by Made in Britain. Wool is sourced directly from British sheep farmers and remains traceable throughout the manufacturing process. Each mattress is signed by the lead artisan and protected by a 20-year guarantee, reflecting confidence in long-term performance.

Designed to be used alongside a pocket-sprung base, the collection adopts a complete approach to sleep comfort. By combining natural materials with considered structure, the range offers a quietly refined alternative in an increasingly crowded mattress market.