Why January Is the Perfect Time to Rethink Collagen and Skin Health

As the new year settles in, many people across the UK begin recalibrating their health habits after December’s excesses. Goals around brighter skin, improved vitality, and long-term wellness quickly come into focus. Yet among the shelves of beauty supplements, collagen is still widely misunderstood.

UK supplement brand Supp argues that clarity comes from science rather than cosmetic claims. The company was co-founded by biomedical scientist Olivia Buckley and centres its formulations on how the body actually functions, rather than on marketing trends.

“Collagen is often marketed as a topical fix,” Buckley explains. “But collagen molecules are too large to penetrate the skin barrier. Creams can hydrate the surface, but they do not deliver collagen into the dermis where structure and elasticity are determined. Supporting collagen from within is where the real science sits.”

Natural collagen production typically begins to slow from around the age of 30. Winter conditions can compound the issue, as colder temperatures and seasonal lifestyle shifts may reduce skin hydration and overall resilience.

Scientific studies indicate that hydrolysed collagen peptides, when consumed orally, are absorbed into the bloodstream as specific amino acid chains. These peptides can then contribute to the body’s own collagen synthesis processes in the skin.

“Your body makes collagen from amino acids, but it cannot do this without vitamin C,” Buckley adds. “Vitamin C is a required cofactor for collagen formation. If levels are low, collagen production slows, regardless of how much protein you consume.”

Supp’s Marine Collagen supplement provides 1,200 mg of sustainably sourced hydrolysed marine collagen peptides per serving, combined with vitamin C to support normal collagen formation from within.

Clinical evidence suggests that regular intake of this pairing may result in modest improvements in skin elasticity and hydration, particularly among adults over 30, when incorporated into a healthy lifestyle.

“Our philosophy is food first, supplementation second,” says Buckley. “A diet rich in quality protein alongside vitamin C rich fruits and vegetables lays the foundation. Supplements should support that base, not replace it.”

Manufactured in the UK under GMP standards, Supp’s Marine Collagen comes in capsule form, offering a convenient option for those who prefer not to use powders. The product is gluten free, dairy free, caffeine free, and non GMO.

“At the start of the year, people want routines that are realistic,” Buckley explains. “Consistency matters far more than extremes. Collagen works best when taken daily, alongside good nutrition, hydration, and sleep.”

