New Consultancy Human-ifesto Targets Neurodiversity Compliance for UK Employers

Human-ifesto has launched as a specialist consultancy to help businesses respond to neurodiversity obligations introduced by the Mental Health Act of 2025.

The new legislation elevates mental health to equal status with physical health in employment law, placing greater emphasis on early action and reasonable adjustments.

Founded by Matt Jones, who has ADHD and experience of workplace mental health challenges, the consultancy was created to address gaps in organisational understanding and implementation.

Alongside advisory services, Jones has introduced a podcast under the same name to promote discussion and awareness around neurodiversity in employment.

Human-ifesto delivers a structured compliance model through training sessions for HR professionals and line managers, covering legal requirements, governance processes and consistent decision-making. A formal certification scheme is planned to verify compliance following independent review.

“We start with the basic manager frameworks, as this stabilises decision-making and helps prevent issues day-to-day. But then you have to make sure you meet the governance and compliance perspective at the HR level and are doing everything you need to do legally. I will go into businesses and imbed a repeatable, defensible, end-to-end system that connects HR and managers with a shared language that reduces decision variance and facilitates consistency.” said Matt Jones, founder of Human-ifesto.

“Mental health challenges come in many forms, from temporary stress to conditions such as ADHD, autism, bipolar, and dyslexia. Once we imbed the system, companies will be fully compliant, and that is where we want to be – we want people to recognise their mental health obligations. Most organisations aren’t exposed because they don’t care, they’re exposed because decisions vary under pressure.”

The consultancy aims to establish a consistent standard for neurodiversity governance across UK workplaces.