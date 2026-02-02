UK private healthcare surge fuels practice sales and investor interest

Growing demand for private healthcare across the UK is transforming how medical practices are being built, valued and transferred, according to business brokerage Verilo.

With NHS waiting lists continuing to reach unprecedented levels, increasing numbers of patients are choosing private treatment options. A recent YouGov survey shows that one in seven people in Britain accessed private healthcare over the past year, with attitudes continuing to shift.

Figures from the Independent Healthcare Providers Network indicate that 71% of the public would now consider private care, compared with 63% in 2023. This growing acceptance is helping position private healthcare as a mainstream alternative rather than a supplementary option.

The changing landscape has caught the attention of both investors and trade buyers, who increasingly view private healthcare as a defensive sector with long-term growth potential.

Verilo reports a significant increase in buyer activity, noting that a new prospective buyer joined its platform roughly every six hours throughout 2025.

Founder Joshua Catlett explains that interest is no longer limited to established healthcare consolidators, with a broader pool of external buyers now entering the market in response to favourable demographic and structural trends.

“Private healthcare is no longer a niche or boutique offering. It’s becoming a core part of the UK health ecosystem. Buyers see a sector with rising patient demand, strong fundamentals, and operational headroom for growth. For practice owners, that creates liquidity and choice that simply wasn’t available ten, even five years ago.”

At the same time, Verilo has seen increased activity from sellers, particularly owner-managed practices that have grown beyond their founders’ original ambitions.

Many clinicians began their practices focused on direct patient care, only to find that sustained demand gradually moved them into operational and administrative roles.

“Some practice owners describe themselves as accidental business owners. They set out to provide great clinical care, and the demand grew. Over time, their role shifts from treating patients to managing HR, staffing, and compliance. For many, selling the practice allows them to release capital while staying on clinically, and passing growth to an organisation better set up to scale.”

Verilo says the convergence of motivated buyers and sellers is leading to a more structured and professional transition environment.

Sales are increasingly involving phased exits, partial disposals and carefully planned handovers, allowing founders to reduce risk while remaining involved in clinical delivery.

The firm reports consistent year-on-year growth in completed transactions and a 90% success rate, signalling strong alignment across both sides of the market.

Catlett believes the trend reflects maturity rather than upheaval within the sector.

“Private healthcare is entering a new phase where ownership transitions are planned, orderly, and strategic. Buyers are looking for scale, and owners are looking for sustainability. Those forces are meeting in the middle.”