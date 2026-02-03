IBSA UK&I introduces Perovial®, a first-of-its-kind injectable treatment for acute Peyronie’s disease

A clinically validated option designed to support early intervention in a condition that has long been under-recognised and undertreated.

IBSA UK&I has announced the UK launch of Perovial®, the first licensed hyaluronic acid injectable approved for the treatment of Peyronie’s disease (PD) during its acute phase.

The introduction of Perovial® provides healthcare professionals with a new, evidence-based treatment option for men presenting with early signs of Peyronie’s disease, addressing a significant unmet need within current care pathways.

Peyronie’s disease is a chronic and progressive condition caused by plaque formation within the tunica albuginea, leading to penile curvature, deformity, pain and erectile dysfunction. Global prevalence estimates range from 0.3% to 13.1% of men, although actual rates are thought to be higher due to underreporting, embarrassment and delays in seeking medical advice[5]. Around 60% of affected men report a negative impact on quality of life, while treatment options in the acute phase remain limited and inconsistently applied across clinical practice.

Timely diagnosis plays a critical role in disease management. The acute phase represents a period of heightened inflammatory activity and symptom progression, during which intervention may help reduce scarring and structural deformity. Despite this, awareness of Peyronie’s disease remains relatively low, which may contribute to delayed diagnosis and treatment.

A new injectable pathway for acute phase management

Perovial® is delivered via intrapenile injection over a 10–12-week treatment course6. The hyaluronic acid formulation with its antioxidative and antifibrotic properties is designed to soften plaque and support tissue remodelling, helping to slow or limit the progression of scarring.

Clinical studies report improvements in penile curvature, plaque size and erectile function, with favourable patient satisfaction and a tolerable safety profile.

As the first hyaluronic acid injectable licensed for Peyronie’s disease in the UK, Perovial® provides clinicians with a clear, accessible and structured intervention option ahead of chronic-stage surgical pathways. It also offers an alternative to other potential treatments with variable evidence bases, supporting a more consistent standard of care for patients.

Professor David Ralph, Professor of Urology, University College London, St Peter’s Andrology, and a UK urology Andrologist said: “Peyronie’s disease is often misunderstood, underdiagnosed and undertreated, partly because many men delay seeking help and partly because clinicians have had limited options to offer during the acute phase. The availability of a licensed hyaluronic acid injectable such as Perovial® provides a much-needed structured pathway for early intervention. Improving recognition of the acute phase and providing accessible treatment choices which could make a significant difference to long-term outcomes for many patients.”

Kevin, a patient living with Peyronie’s disease said: “Peyronie’s disease quietly crept into every part of my life and put real pressure on my relationship. I didn’t talk about it because I genuinely didn’t know where to turn, and that silence was incredibly isolating. Looking back, if I’d understood that the early signs needed prompt attention, I would have acted much sooner. Knowing there’s now a licensed treatment available in the early stages means men don’t have to sit in silence or wait until things worsen.”