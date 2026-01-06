New careers service Leap Forward Careers launches to support graduates and professionals facing redundancy

A new UK-based careers service has launched with the aim of helping jobseekers overcome the challenges of a crowded and competitive labour market. Leap Forward Careers offers tailored CV support, interview coaching, and LinkedIn profile optimisation for candidates who are struggling to progress beyond the application stage at a time when competition for roles is particularly intense.

The service concentrates on supporting two key groups: university graduates seeking their first professional opportunity, and employees navigating redundancy or role changes after extended periods out of the job market. Both groups frequently face prolonged application cycles and high rejection rates, driven by the volume of applicants applying for each available position.

Founded by Brian Berry, Leap Forward Careers draws on experience in recruitment, people management, and candidate assessment. Berry holds both an LLB (Hons) and an LLM in Compliance and Regulation, equipping him with an understanding of internal recruitment decision-making. The service includes CV drafting and review, interview coaching focused on UK-style competency questions, and LinkedIn profile reviews to ensure candidates present a clear and consistent professional narrative. A combined package is available from £299.

“People often think they need to change everything about their career when, in reality, they first need clear, honest support on how to show their value to employers,” says Brian Berry, Founder of Leap Forward Careers. “Graduates and those going through redundancy tell me the same thing: they feel as if they are failing, when actually they have never been shown how the recruitment process really works from the inside.”

Leap Forward Careers aims to make the recruitment process more transparent by offering clear, actionable advice rather than generic career guidance. Early responses to the Leap Forward Careers 4 AM Careers Clinic livestreams suggest that structured input can help jobseekers regain momentum, with many achieving interview success by better articulating their existing experience.

While services are delivered online to clients nationwide, the launch is particularly timely for jobseekers in highly competitive regional labour markets including Manchester, Lancashire, Leeds, and the wider North of England, where employment competition is compounded by ongoing cost-of-living challenges.

Further information on Leap Forward Careers, including service details, pricing, and booking options, is available at https://leapstartcareers.com/. Media enquiries can be sent to [email protected].