Panorays Secures ISO/IEC 42001 Certification, Strengthening AI Governance in Third-Party Cyber Risk Management

Panorays, a global provider of Third-Party Cyber Risk and Compliance Management solutions, has announced that it has achieved certification to ISO/IEC 42001:2023, the first international framework governing Artificial Intelligence Management Systems. This milestone reinforces Panorays’ position as a highly trusted TPCRM platform with robust AI governance at its foundation.

With AI now playing an increasingly central role in cybersecurity and supplier-risk activities, organisations are looking for tools that balance technological advancement with accountability, clarity, and strong oversight. ISO 42001 responds to this need by defining worldwide standards for responsible and reliable AI in security-focused environments.

By securing this certification, Panorays confirms that the AI underpinning its third-party security assessments, attack-surface monitoring, and risk-intelligence processes adheres to rigorous requirements for monitoring, risk control, transparency, and ongoing enhancement.

ISO 42001 Certification Scope – AI Capabilities Across the Panorays Platform

The certification covers Panorays’ full AI-enabled TPCRM SaaS platform, including:

Accelerating questionnaire completion by suggesting answers from previously completed questionnaires, uploaded certifications, external intelligence, and a searchable knowledge base of past responses.

Verifying third-party questionnaire responses by analyzing documents, certifications, and attestations with AI.

Detecting digital assets across the supply chain using an affiliation model, identifying all third- and Nth-party connections while minimizing false positives.

Predicting the likelihood of supplier breaches by benchmarking industry performance and past incidents.

Enriching supplier information during External Attack Surface assessments by extracting metadata like certifications from public sources.

Classifying cyber news and dark web mentions for each supplier, highlighting only the items most relevant and critical to the business.

With ISO 42001 now alongside Panorays’ ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type II certifications, the company delivers one of the most comprehensive compliance and AI-governance frameworks in the TPCRM industry.

“ISO 42001 is more than a certification; it is validation that Panorays is leading the TPCRM industry into the next era of trusted, governed and responsible AI,” said Ahikam Harush, VP of Information Systems & CISO at Panorays.

“Enterprises today demand AI that accelerates vendor-risk decisions without compromising transparency or control. Panorays delivers exactly that. We are not just adopting AI, we are shaping how AI should operate in third-party cyber risk, accountable, explainable, and aligned with global regulatory expectations.”

Advancing the Future of AI-Driven Third-Party Cyber Risk Management

As supply chains grow more complex and AI becomes central to cybersecurity operations, the need for verified governance frameworks has never been greater. Panorays’ ISO 42001 certification positions the company at the forefront of this transformation by:

Delivering full-lifecycle TPCRM with AI transparency and oversight

Aligning with emerging regulations such as the EU AI Act

Enabling faster, more accurate vendor assessments backed by governed AI

Providing trusted threat intelligence instead of black-box automation

Streamlining questionnaire management by automating responses, improving collaboration between evaluators and mitigators, and enhancing overall operational efficiency.

With this achievement, Panorays strengthens its position as a preferred vendor for global enterprises and regulated industries requiring a secure, governed, and future-proof approach to AI in vendor-risk management.

