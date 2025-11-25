Panorays Secures ISO/IEC 42001 Certification, Strengthening AI Governance in Third-Party Cyber Risk Management

Panorays, a global provider of Third-Party Cyber Risk and Compliance Management solutions, has announced that it has achieved certification to ISO/IEC 42001:2023, the first international framework governing Artificial Intelligence Management Systems. This milestone reinforces Panorays’ position as a highly trusted TPCRM platform with robust AI governance at its foundation.
With AI now playing an increasingly central role in cybersecurity and supplier-risk activities, organisations are looking for tools that balance technological advancement with accountability, clarity, and strong oversight. ISO 42001 responds to this need by defining worldwide standards for responsible and reliable AI in security-focused environments.
By securing this certification, Panorays confirms that the AI underpinning its third-party security assessments, attack-surface monitoring, and risk-intelligence processes adheres to rigorous requirements for monitoring, risk control, transparency, and ongoing enhancement.
- Accelerating questionnaire completion by suggesting answers from previously completed questionnaires, uploaded certifications, external intelligence, and a searchable knowledge base of past responses.
- Verifying third-party questionnaire responses by analyzing documents, certifications, and attestations with AI.
- Detecting digital assets across the supply chain using an affiliation model, identifying all third- and Nth-party connections while minimizing false positives.
- Predicting the likelihood of supplier breaches by benchmarking industry performance and past incidents.
- Enriching supplier information during External Attack Surface assessments by extracting metadata like certifications from public sources.
- Classifying cyber news and dark web mentions for each supplier, highlighting only the items most relevant and critical to the business.
- Delivering full-lifecycle TPCRM with AI transparency and oversight
- Aligning with emerging regulations such as the EU AI Act
- Enabling faster, more accurate vendor assessments backed by governed AI
- Providing trusted threat intelligence instead of black-box automation
- Streamlining questionnaire management by automating responses, improving collaboration between evaluators and mitigators, and enhancing overall operational efficiency.
