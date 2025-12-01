BridgeHead Software Welcomes Tony Fossile as New Senior Director of Sales for North America

BridgeHead Software has announced the appointment of Tony Fossile as its new Senior Director of Sales for North America, strengthening the company’s expertise in Clinical and Enterprise Imaging as it continues to grow the adoption of HealthStore®, its Clinical Data Repository.

With more than 20 years’ experience in healthcare technology sales and leadership, Tony’s arrival highlights BridgeHead’s ongoing focus on providing forward-thinking Clinical Data Management solutions to healthcare organisations in the United States and internationally. In his new role, he will lead new business development across North America, expand the presence of HealthStore®, build strategic partnerships, and ensure meaningful value for customers.

Tony’s background covers an extensive range of specialisms, including Clinical Informatics, Enterprise Imaging across Radiology and Cardiology, healthcare IT, medical devices, and Cybersecurity. His strong insight into the evolving data challenges facing healthcare providers makes him a significant asset to both BridgeHead and the organisations it supports.

During his accomplished career, Tony has delivered sustained commercial growth and outperformed expectations in senior positions at Philips Healthcare, Symantec, Orpheus Medical, Digisonics Inc., McKesson Medical Imaging, and Agfa/Heartlab. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Bio-Medical Engineering from Temple University, giving him a robust technical foundation to complement his strategic leadership.

“Tony’s appointment marks an exciting next step for BridgeHead in the North American market,” said Jim Beagle, President and CEO at BridgeHead Software. “His depth of experience, leadership, and customer-centric approach perfectly align with our mission to help healthcare organizations unlock the full potential of their data. We’re thrilled to welcome him to the team.”

Reflecting on his new position, Tony Fossile added: “BridgeHead has built a strong reputation as a trusted partner in clinical data management. I’m excited to join a team that shares my passion for helping healthcare organizations to harness their data to improve care delivery and operational performance. I look forward to building on the company’s strong foundation and driving continued success.”

Further details about BridgeHead Software and its solutions can be found at www.bridgeheadsoftware.com