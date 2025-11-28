Unsung and Ascertia Form Strategic Alliance to Deliver Comprehensive Digital Trust and Managed PKI Services

Unsung Limited, the UK’s foremost provider of PKI consultancy and managed services, has announced a strategic partnership with Ascertia, an international leader in digital signing and PKI technology.

Combining Ascertia’s proven, scalable PKI and digital signing platforms with Unsung’s extensive expertise in building, operating and enhancing secure cryptographic environments, the partnership will deliver a fully integrated, future-ready solution for enterprise and public sector customers seeking to strengthen digital trust through advanced PKI managed services.

Darren Davies, CEO of Unsung Ltd, said: “Together, we can deliver robust, scalable and future-ready digital trust services that meet today’s demands and tomorrow’s challenges. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to digital trust excellence and provides clients with the flexibility and assurance they need as they evolve their security posture.”

The collaboration will offer organisations an end-to-end service covering PKI architecture, deployment, governance and lifecycle management, with the option to choose between fully managed, co-managed or internally supported operating models.

Key benefits of the partnership include:

Seamless integration of policy-aligned, standards-based PKI and signing technologies

Expert-led PKI consultancy in cryptographic governance, Zero Trust architecture and post-quantum readiness

Trusted PKI managed services, including certificate lifecycle automation and strengthened operational resilience

Full compliance with frameworks such as eIDAS, ISO27001, NIST, GDPR and Cyber Essentials+

With global delivery capabilities and a team of more than 20 security-cleared PKI specialists, Unsung continues to support digital trust initiatives across government, defence and other highly regulated industries.