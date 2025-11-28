Coots & Boots Appoints Nimish Patel to Lead Newly Formed Forensic Investigations Division

Veteran insolvency practitioner brings more than 35 years of forensic, recovery and investigative expertise to strengthen the firm’s restructuring capability.

Coots & Boots has announced the appointment of Nimish Patel as Head of Forensic Investigations, where he will oversee a newly established specialist unit operating under the RE10 sub-brand.

As a licensed insolvency practitioner with over three decades of experience, Nimish brings extensive knowledge in forensic accounting, asset tracing, business recovery and multi-jurisdictional investigations. He joins the firm with his established team, significantly boosting its investigative and restructuring services.

Nimish began his career with Grant Thornton before moving to Ernst & Young, where he contributed to several major assignments, including work on the administrations of Olympia & York (Canary Wharf) and the British & Commonwealth group. In 1998, he co-founded RE10, a boutique firm specialising in insolvency and turnaround, gaining a reputation for forensic insight and a strong commitment to recovering value for stakeholders.

Throughout his career, he has directed complex investigations involving suspected fraud, misfeasance, shadow directorship issues and concealed asset arrangements, both in the UK and abroad. His experience spans litigation support, reviews of financial irregularities, director conduct assessments and preparing evidence for regulators and criminal proceedings.

Working across property, retail, manufacturing and financial services, Nimish has a track record of achieving practical results through restructuring expertise, fraud identification and targeted recovery strategies. His approach is known for being pragmatic, commercially grounded and aligned with regulatory expectations.

“Appointing Nimish is a major step forward for our firm,” said Duncan Coutts, a Partner at Coots & Boots. “His background in forensic work and cross-border recovery aligns perfectly with the kind of complex assignments we’re seeing in today’s market. He and his team will add significant value to our clients.”

Nimish added: “I’m delighted to be joining Coots & Boots to establish the forensic investigations division. With growing regulatory scrutiny and the rise in financially distressed businesses, the need for independent, skilled investigation work is critical. Combining our team’s forensic expertise with Coots & Boots’ advisory strength creates a compelling offering for clients facing serious financial and legal challenges.”