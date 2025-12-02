CMD Recruitment Introduces New LinkedIn Community to Assist HR Talent Across the South West

CMD Recruitment has launched a specialised LinkedIn community aimed at supporting HR professionals throughout the South West who are exploring new career options.

The initiative has been developed to provide a free, central point for HR vacancies, sector updates and timely market insight, particularly as many practitioners navigate a rapidly shifting employment environment.

Created and overseen by CMD Recruitment, the group will publish a weekly round-up of HR positions available across the region.

By bringing these listings together in one simple location, the platform is designed to streamline the job search process and help candidates maintain a clear view of opportunities currently emerging.

CMD Recruitment’s Operations Manager, Dan Barfoot, who has worked in the recruitment industry for over two decades, noted that HR practitioners can encounter distinct challenges when seeking new employment.

“HR people who find themselves out of work often struggle with being on the other side of things.We decided to create a group where we can use some of the tools available to us to share a weekly list of all HR jobs across the South West.

“We work closely with many HR professionals, and this initiative may help members stay informed about the market and identify opportunities, whether they are at the beginning of their HR journey or progressing their careers.”

Alongside weekly job updates, the LinkedIn group will also provide monthly HR employment data, allowing members to stay informed about trends influencing the sector.

This will include insight into expected shifts such as those linked to the Employment Charter and other regional employment indicators.

The group is open to HR specialists at all experience levels, as well as individuals who want deeper clarity on the evolving employment climate.

CMD Recruitment developed the community as part of its ongoing effort to strengthen the regional workforce and improve access to relevant, timely labour market information.

As the group is hosted as a private space, HR professionals wishing to participate can request access by contacting [email protected].