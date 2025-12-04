Timberwise Celebrates Major Success at the Property Care Awards

Timberwise, a leading name in the property care sector, is celebrating a significant achievement after securing a top accolade at this year’s Property Care Awards.

The company, headquartered in Cheshire and operating from numerous sites across the UK, was named the winner of the Training and Development award at the annual ceremony.

Now in its fifteenth year, the event was organised by the Property Care Association (PCA) and held at Old Trafford. Nine awards were presented across three categories, recognising the accomplishments of PCA members over the last twelve months.

As a long-standing member of the PCA, Timberwise was acknowledged with the Training and Development award for its sustained dedication to upskilling its surveyors, technicians and office teams, as well as its commitment to delivering training programmes for external partners.

The business was also shortlisted for a second accolade in the Project Awards category. Although it did not take the top spot, Timberwise received a Highly Commended recognition for its entry in the Health and Safety category.

Commenting on the Training and Development award, George Edwards, CEO of Timberwise, said: “Our win for the Training and Development award has once again proven that the PCA recognises our steadfast commitment to developing our team, equipping them with the skills to work to the highest standards on site, in the office, or wherever they might be. But it is not just technical training we want to encourage at Timberwise. Professional development and making sure our team feels encouraged to progress in their own career is just as important.”

Reflecting on the Health and Safety recognition, George Edwards added: “Our nomination for the Property Care Association Health & Safety award is something I am immensely proud of. It is a sure sign that the measures we have in place as a business are working, and that is not something we want to keep to ourselves. This acknowledgement by the PCA affirms that all the work we have done in recent years to make sure Timberwise is not only a leading force when it comes to the quality of our work, but also an industry leader when it comes to health and safety throughout the workplace, is paying off.”

This latest award highlights an important step in Timberwise’s ongoing mission to enhance its CPD provision and provide every colleague with opportunities to strengthen their skills. Mr Edwards expressed his appreciation to the company’s Training and Development team, Health and Safety representatives and the PCA for recognising the effort behind creating a positive working environment and delivering exceptional service for customers.

Established in 1968, Timberwise is the UK’s largest family-run specialist in property care, widely respected for its work in remediation and restoration. Originally rooted in the North West, the company has expanded its footprint across Great Britain, including its move into Scotland in 2022.

Timberwise’s strong emphasis on safety and Continuous Professional Development ensures its staff are equipped to provide safe, reliable and high-quality workmanship. Its CPD courses are accredited by both the PCA and the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA).