Legendary Jim’s Gym Equipment to Be Auctioned After Six Decades of Bodybuilding Heritage

A major chapter in British bodybuilding history is drawing to a close, and NCM is set to auction equipment from the iconic Jim’s Gym.

One of the UK’s most respected bodybuilding institutions is closing, offering enthusiasts, collectors, and serious athletes the rare opportunity to secure items from its renowned training floor.

Jim’s Gym, located on Chapel Street in Lye, has been recognised globally as a proving ground for elite athletes and industry pioneers. The upcoming auction follows the retirement of its founder, Jim Charles, earlier this year. Over its 60-year lifespan, the gym became synonymous with world-class training and elite athletic development.

Among its accolades, the gym earned praise from Arnold Schwarzenegger and trained numerous celebrated competitors including Serge Nubret, Vince Taylor, Marlon Darton, Dave Johns, Edward Kawak, John Brown, Bertil Fox, Ernie Taylor, Will Willis, and Linval Miller. For many, Jim’s Gym was more than a building – it was a cornerstone of the UK bodybuilding community.

Over 100 pieces of professional-grade equipment are now available via exclusive online auction. Items range from specialist machines to heavy-duty free weights, including squat racks, chest and leg machines, rowing stations, and bench units – all designed for high-performance use and shaped by decades of elite training.

Amy Rutherford, partnerships lead at NCM, said:

“This is a one-time opportunity to own equipment from one of the most respected bodybuilding gyms in the world. Whether you run a commercial gym, train professionally or simply want a standout piece of fitness history, you need to register for this auction.

We’re pleased to be working with Jim and his team to keep this equipment in use, with our circular reuse approach, helping it continue to train and maintain the next generation of champions.”

The online auction will close on 9 December from 1pm.

Interested bidders can register and view the full catalogue at https://ncm.auction/jimsgym