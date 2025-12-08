Olani Partners Marks Major Milestone with 100 Corporate Career Placements

The Miami-based social enterprise has reached a significant milestone, achieving a 78% placement rate and 89% retention while driving wage growth and supporting workforce inclusion across sectors such as finance, healthcare, technology and the nonprofit space.

Olani Partners (OP), a mission-driven organisation focused on advancing workforce equity, has confirmed that it has successfully placed its 100th participant into full-time corporate employment since the beginning of the year. The achievement represents a meaningful step in reducing opportunity disparities for women entering careers in high-demand professional fields including technology, finance, healthcare and nonprofit leadership.

The announcement comes at a pivotal moment when companies throughout the United States are elevating their Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) priorities – with workforce diversity increasingly seen as a core indicator of responsible corporate strategy.

Strong Outcomes Reinforce OP’s Model

The milestone reflects strong programme performance, with the organisation reporting a 78% employment placement rate and an 89% six-month retention rate. Participants have seen an average wage uplift of 18% compared with their pre-programme salaries, signalling measurable progress in long-term earning potential for talent historically excluded from competitive hiring pipelines.

Crucially, 92% of those placed were women from non-traditional career backgrounds, highlighting OP’s deliberate strategy to build access pathways for under-represented groups.

“Reaching 100 placements is phenomenal. It represents 100 lives transformed, 100 families whose economic trajectories have shifted, and over 80 companies that now benefit from exceptional talent they might never have discovered,” said Lisa Johnson, Director at Olani Partners. “Our retention and wage growth data prove that when you remove barriers and provide comprehensive support, women from non-traditional backgrounds excel across corporate environments.”

Expansion Planned for 2026

OP’s programme model integrates targeted skills development, executive mentorship and direct-to-employer pathways, helping reshape how companies source and cultivate diverse professional talent. With demand growing rapidly among both candidates and employers, OP is now preparing to expand its partnerships and programme capacity as it enters 2026.