Find My Surveyor Expands Founding Team with Appointment of New CTO

Find My Surveyor has broadened its founding team with the appointment of Ryan Osman as Chief Technology Officer and co-founder. Osman joins original co-founder and Chief Operating Officer, Jack Purdie, as the platform accelerates its next phase of development.

The appointment follows a successful debut year in the market and reflects growing momentum within the business. With Osman now leading the platform’s technical direction, Find My Surveyor is preparing to scale nationally and enhance the efficiency and accessibility of its digital services.

Designed to simplify the surveying process for homebuyers, the platform takes a different approach to traditional comparison websites. Instead of distributing customer details to multiple surveyors, the service connects users with just one trusted RICS-certified local surveyor who provides a clear, competitive quote.

Central to this streamlined experience is the OneQuote technology, which evaluates each customer’s requirements — including survey type, postcode, urgency and availability — to generate a single tailored price, eliminating duplicate calls and negotiation fatigue.

“Our goal is to build the most trusted and efficient route to survey services in the UK,” said Jack Purdie. “With Ryan joining as CTO and co-founder, we now have the technical leadership in place to accelerate development and deliver that at scale.”

Since joining, Osman has already overseen an extensive upgrade of the system’s core functions, including improvements to the survey matching engine and user booking flows. The platform’s interface has also been rebuilt to offer a cleaner, faster user experience.

Find My Surveyor now supports over 15 survey types, spanning traditional RICS Level 2 and Level 3 services to more specialist areas including fire risk assessments, asbestos surveys, CCTV drain inspections and home condition reports.

“This industry has been underserved by technology for too long,” said Osman. “We’re giving homeowners a modern, straightforward way to get expert survey advice without the hassle or confusion that’s traditionally been part of the process.”

The company plans further nationwide expansion throughout 2026, focusing on automation, efficiency and raising industry expectations around customer experience. With its trusted model and technology-led approach, Find My Surveyor is emerging as a key player in transforming the UK surveying space.