New Leadership Programme Aims to Propel High-Growth Founders to Eight Figures and Beyond

High-Performance Leadership mentor Anna Mosley has introduced a new, invitation-only programme designed to support high-achieving UK founders and business leaders whose teams are now positioned for significant scale.

Beginning in January 2026, the Extraordinary Leader Programme runs over 12 weeks and blends digital learning with intimate group coaching. Created with the demands of founders in mind, it offers a concentrated space for ambitious, coachable leaders to strengthen the mindset, leadership skill and certainty needed to scale from six and seven figures into eight figures and higher.

Mosley — recognised with multiple awards and known for her leadership work with thousands of professionals as well as global names such as L’Oréal, Boots and LinkedIn — says the initiative responds to the challenges faced by founders who have grown successfully but now feel stuck or overwhelmed at the next stage of expansion.

“These founders have done brilliantly to reach six or seven figures and build a team — but in order to scale from here, something has to shift,” Mosley said.

“Most founder have never been taught how to lead. This programme shows them how to become the leader their business needs them to become for this phase of business growth. It gives them the tools, confidence and capability to step into the CEO role of both their business and their life.”

Extraordinary Leader helps founders master how to:

Lead themselves — building confidence, clarity and self-leadership capability

Lead others — empowering people and developing future leaders, with maximum impact and influence

Lead culture — driving high performance, accountability and a team that wins without them

Participants will learn how to free themselves from day-to-day firefighting, and carve out more time to work on their business rather than constantly being stuck in it.

“This programme is designed for the high-achieving yet plateauing founder ready to level up in 2026 — they know they are capable of more, but don’t yet know how to get there,” Mosley added.

“The transformation is profound: participants gain clarity, capability, community and a strategic pathway to scale. They stop feeling stuck, mastering leadership for growth.”

A master in Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP) and an expert in high performance culture, Mosley brings a rare ability to make leadership simple, actionable and transformational.

Applications for the Extraordinary Leader Programme are now open.