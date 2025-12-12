Droben Matchmaking Ends 2025 with an Unforgettable Three-Day Castle Experience for International Singles

Droben Matchmaking, led by acclaimed CEO Ksenia Droben, has wrapped up its 2025 programme with one of the most distinctive dating events available anywhere in the world, reaffirming its status as a leading European matchmaking agency.

The company hosted an exclusive three-day retreat at the imposing Castle Hohenbocka in Germany’s Lower Lusatia region. Fifty singles, selected from diverse locations including the UK, Canada and several parts of Europe, gathered for this one-of-a-kind experience.

The retreat was carefully curated to nurture genuine emotional connection, combining science-backed matchmaking methods with structured communication workshops and personalised introductions, all set within a calm and immersive environment free from everyday distractions.

“Our methods are scientific and provide constant results. When with us, singles can invest in communication without being distracted. We purposefully choose castles in unique locations to create an unparalleled experience,” said Ksenia Droben.

“The whole event was a huge success, and we are very happy. This is the only event like this in the world.”

Droben Matchmaking will continue to offer a varied programme of in-person city events and monthly online gatherings, giving singles numerous opportunities to meet through the agency’s highly regarded approach.