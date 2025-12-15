West Drayton Practitioner Marks First Year by Introducing ‘Miracle Visionary’ Practice

Marking the first anniversary of Mina Fani Soul, founder Mina has unveiled a new and distinctive service that positions her as the UK’s first self-described “miracle visionary”.

The announcement represents an expansion of her holistic healing practice, which already focuses on helping clients address the underlying emotional and physical causes of discomfort through personalised, transformative sessions.

Mina’s work draws on ancient healing traditions including Reiki, crystal healing and intuitive insight, with the aim of supporting individuals as they reconnect with inner peace, clarity and personal direction.

“I am a holistic healer and manifestation mentor, also known as a miracle visionary. This role came to me recently – it’s someone who believes in miracles and can see a soul’s journey between worlds,” Mina said.

“My mission is to guide more souls and help people become their own miracle.”

Mina Fani Soul was founded in October 2024 and is named in tribute to Mina’s father, Sardar Jai Singh Fani, the first Sikh Member of Parliament in Afghanistan, remembered for his compassion, humanity and commitment to public service.

His influence continues to shape Mina’s path, informing her transition from personal trauma towards healing, spiritual growth and supporting others.

“Five years ago, I faced serious trauma and knew nothing about crystals or Reiki. Somone suggested to try Reiki, that led me to certification and a new purpose. I believe my father has guided me,” Mina added.

Mina Fani Soul currently offers a complimentary 30-minute Discovery Call, giving individuals the opportunity to explore whether holistic healing could support them in achieving a calmer, more balanced way of life.