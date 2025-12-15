Jet Clean Rebrands as ‘The Specialist’ to Reflect Expertise Across London

Jet Clean, one of London’s best-known independent drainage companies, has announced the rebranding of its fleet and equipment under a new identity, ‘The Specialist’.

The updated branding reflects Jet Clean’s long-established reputation for providing expert drainage services across a diverse range of sectors throughout the capital.

The company was founded in the 1980s by Managing Director Ray Lord and has continued to grow and evolve ever since. After years working hands-on within the industry, Ray established Jet Clean with the ambition of delivering a higher standard of service and technical expertise.

Jet Clean’s consistency and commitment to quality were recently acknowledged when the business was awarded ‘The Most Unstoppable Brand’ by Big Business Events.

“We have rebranded the vans heading into 2026. We work across so many different sectors – mainly construction, but also commercial, medical, everything. That’s why we are ‘The Specialist’,” said Ray Lord.

“I am very proud of where we are. Even after all this time, it still gives me satisfaction when a job is complete. I would not know what to do with myself if I didn’t do this.”

Jet Clean is fully registered with the Water Jet Association and is based in Middlesex, providing drainage services across London and surrounding areas.

Further information about the company can be found at jetclean.co.uk.