Phoenix Building Systems and Hull City Deliver Memorable Inclusive Experience for Young Supporters

Phoenix Building Systems has continued its commitment to Hull City’s community initiatives as the club enters its third year of partnership at Platinum level. Most recently, the company helped create a meaningful and inclusive experience for two young supporters, Harvey and Ava, in recognition of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

Harvey and Ava are lifelong Hull City fans who have grown up supporting the Tigers in black and amber. Whenever possible, they attend matches at the MKM Stadium. Both siblings live with autosomal dominant optic atrophy disease (ADOA), a rare, progressive condition that causes significant vision loss.

Their mother, Elle, shared how the condition affects them day to day. “Over time, their sight starts to deteriorate, so Harvey has gone from seeing all colour to now hardly seeing any sort of colour. They can’t see sides, above, below, and they can’t see so far in front.”

Understanding how important football is to the family, Hull City and Phoenix Building Systems arranged a special opportunity during an open training session at the MKM Stadium. Harvey and Ava were invited to meet Head Coach Sergej Jakirović, Assistant Head Coach Dean Holden and members of the first-team squad.

Reflecting on the experience, Elle said: “We got really close with Dean. For him to come over and actually speak to the kids and say, ‘Are you Harvey and Ava?’ Harvey got really overwhelmed and really emotional.

“He doesn’t speak and often holds a lot of emotions inside. The day we arrived at the stadium and actually spoke to the boys was a breath of fresh air, because I could leave him be and he could speak freely of the way he feels.”

As a Platinum Partner, Phoenix supports Hull City’s wider work to improve accessibility for supporters with disabilities. With guidance from Disability Supporter Liaison Officer Leanne Jensen, Harvey and Ava’s matchday experience has been adapted to better suit their needs.

“We spoke with Leanne to be able to move our seats across, because we were struggling as they cannot see what we can see,” said Elle. “Now, it is absolutely perfect.”

“With Ava, we forgot her ear defenders, and there were ear defenders as we walked in, and the club let us borrow them.”

Phoenix Building Systems’ Commercial Director, Jayne Wilson, highlighted how closely inclusivity aligns with the company’s values. “We think a lot about accessibility and inclusivity in the modular spaces we create. Seeing firsthand how much confidence it gave Harvey and Ava when they felt supported and included was incredibly moving.”

Elle also expressed her gratitude for the support received. “I want to thank Phoenix so much for absolutely everything…if it wasn’t for them and Leanne, I don’t think they would have experienced anything like this.”

As Phoenix Building Systems enters its third year as a Hull City Platinum Partner, the company continues to champion initiatives that support local families, enhance accessibility and help supporters feel more connected to the club.