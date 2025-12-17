UK Branding Founder Ana-Maria Ciubota Celebrated with Multiple National and Industry Awards

Ana-Maria Ciubota, founder of Exclusive Branding Edge Academy, has secured three major accolades in the space of a single week, including two national recognition awards and a prestigious industry honour. Her achievements include being named National Winner (First Place) for Best Business Branding UK 2025 at The UK Small Business Awards, selection among the UK Top 50 Winner Female Entrepreneurs of the Year, and receiving the Excellence in Brand Strategy Award from Big Business Entrepreneurs UK.

These honours come just twelve months after Ciubota officially launched Exclusive Branding Edge Academy in November 2024.

“I gave myself twelve months to operate with focus, discipline, and non-negotiable standards,” said Ana-Maria Ciubota. “Not as a casual attempt, but as a decision with a deadline. A year to build something that could stand next to global brands — not in theory, but in execution.”

She is open about the realities behind building a business at that level.

“There were highs — momentum, breakthroughs, moments where the mission felt unstoppable. But there were also more downs than most people realise: the pressure of building without shortcuts, the silent seasons where nobody claps, the mental weight of being the engine, the strategist, and the standard — all at once.”

Ciubota believes this honesty is important for other founders facing similar challenges. “Recognition often arrives long after the hardest parts have already been survived. That’s the part rarely spoken about in entrepreneurship.”

She sees the awards as a reflection of a shift in how brand strategy is valued by modern businesses.

“Best Business Branding is not simply an award — it’s a spotlight on what modern businesses are finally understanding: attention is not the goal. Authority is. And authority is built through clarity, consistency, and brand decisions that are impossible to mistake.”

Her inclusion in the UK Top 50 Winner Female Entrepreneurs of the Year list also carries particular significance. “Not because it’s a list,” she added, “but because it signals something deeper: the market is rewarding founders who lead with substance, not just visibility.”

The Excellence in Brand Strategy Award, however, holds special meaning for Ciubota.

“Strategy is the invisible architecture behind every strong brand. The fonts are not the brand. The logo is not the brand. A brand is the decision you make in the mind of the market and the systems you build to keep that decision consistent. That is the work I do. And that is what Exclusive Branding Edge Academy stands for.”

Her work focuses on helping founders, CEOs and entrepreneurs transform their personal brand into recognised authority on a global stage.

“Not by becoming louder,” she said. “But by becoming unmistakable. Because today, the market doesn’t reward the most talented. It rewards the most positioned. And positioning is not a guess. It’s a framework.”

Ciubota also shares three principles she believes are essential for founders building authority.

Consistency beats intensity. “Most people sprint when they feel motivated, then disappear when it gets hard. The market doesn’t trust bursts. The market trusts patterns.”

Your brand is your decision-making, not your aesthetics. “If your message changes every week, your brand stays forgettable — no matter how beautiful it looks.”

Build a brand that selects people. “The strongest brands don’t chase clients. They filter. They create a standard that makes the right people lean in — and the wrong people move on. When your brand is clear, marketing becomes lighter. Content becomes easier. Selling becomes cleaner. And your growth becomes sustainable.”

Despite the recognition, Ciubota remains focused on the academy’s long-term mission.

“These recognitions are not the finish line,” she said. “They are confirmation that the standard behind Exclusive Branding Edge Academy is not only relevant but needed. The UK — and the global market — is full of founders with incredible expertise but invisible positioning. I built this academy for the entrepreneurs who are done being overlooked. For the ones who are ready to become the headline, not the best-kept secret.”