Garden Rooms 365 Launches Seasonal Promotion Offering Complimentary Air Conditioning

Garden Rooms 365 has introduced a time-limited promotion that includes free air conditioning with selected garden room installations booked over the Christmas and New Year period. The offer reflects the company’s continued focus on helping homeowners create garden rooms that can be comfortably used throughout all seasons, as demand for versatile home spaces continues to rise.

Once viewed primarily as summer additions, garden rooms are now being designed for everyday use as offices, fitness spaces, creative studios, and extended living areas. As these spaces become more integrated into daily routines, temperature control has become a central consideration during the planning stage. By including air conditioning as part of the installation, the company aims to support year-round comfort from day one.

The promotion is available on eligible projects secured during the campaign window and includes the supply and professional installation of air conditioning systems tailored to each garden room’s size and design. Garden Rooms 365 has confirmed that each system is selected based on performance requirements to ensure effective and efficient climate control across all seasons.

“Homeowners are thinking more carefully about how they will use their space over the long term,” Mark Steven said. “This offer is designed to help customers plan for comfort and usability from the outset.”

The announcement reflects broader shifts within the home improvement sector, where homeowners are placing greater emphasis on practicality and long-term value. Elements such as insulation quality, energy efficiency, and climate management are increasingly viewed as standard features rather than optional upgrades in modern garden room projects.

In parallel with its product developments, Garden Rooms 365 has also invested in strengthening its digital presence to support continued growth. This expansion has been supported by One Base Media, which has worked with the company to drive online visibility and performance through targeted digital optimisation strategies.

The complimentary air conditioning offer is available for a limited time on selected installations and remains subject to availability. Further information on eligibility criteria and installation scheduling can be found at https://gardenrooms365.co.uk/contact-us.