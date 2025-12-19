Workplace investigations are undergoing a period of change, and ibex gale is playing a central role in shaping this evolution. As a leading UK provider of workplace investigations and employee relations support, the organisation is responding to growing expectations around employee wellbeing, psychological safety and organisational culture. Its approach enables businesses to carry out investigations that are thorough and evidence-led, while remaining fair, trauma-informed and respectful to everyone involved.

A workplace investigation is a structured process designed to address serious concerns such as bullying, discrimination, whistleblowing or misconduct. Historically viewed primarily as a compliance requirement, this process is being redefined by ibex gale. The company demonstrates that investigations can meet the highest procedural standards while remaining firmly people-centred. Its specialist investigators apply trauma-aware interviewing techniques, structured methods to reduce bias and strong interviewee care, ensuring even the most sensitive cases are handled with care and professionalism.

“Our goal is to uncover the truth while minimising harm and delivering fair, impartial and evidence-based investigations,” said Shelley Morgan , Joint Head of Investigations at ibex gale.

Through their specialised services in grievance and disciplinary investigation support, sexual harassment investigations, and whistleblowing and protected disclosure cases, ibex gale has become a trusted partner for organisations seeking both clarity and care in their internal processes. Their approach actively reduces re-traumatisation, ensures confidentiality, and allows employees to feel heard and respected, not interrogated.

This focus on trauma-informed HR investigations is more than best practice, it’s fast becoming a strategic necessity. Employers who take a purely procedural approach risk not only flawed outcomes, but reputational damage, legal liability and internal distrust. Recent cases across healthcare, education and the charity sector have highlighted the consequences of poorly managed investigations, with significant fallout for both staff and leadership.

ibex gale supports clients ranging from SMEs to FTSE-listed firms, often stepping in when internal teams are too close to the issue or lack the specialist expertise required. Their work spans investigations, employee relations, culture, change and governance and assurance

Crucially, they offer a fresh, people-first methodology for handling bullying, harassment and discrimination investigations, helping businesses maintain fairness while managing risk.

As public scrutiny grows around how organisations handle complaints, there is increasing pressure for employers to move beyond ‘tick-box’ HR responses and adopt more thoughtful, values-led practices. In this environment, ibex gale’s trauma-informed investigation approach offers more than legal defensibility; it builds trust.

Whether an investigation involves senior leadership, safeguarding concerns, or long-running internal disputes, the team at ibex gale brings clarity, independence and care to every step of the process.

About ibex gale

ibex gale is a specialist consultancy of HR professionals and former employment lawyers, with expertise in workplace investigations, employee relations, workplace culture, change management, and governance. Committed to trauma-informed practices and psychological safety, ibex gale partners with organisations to deliver investigations that combine professional rigour with compassion.