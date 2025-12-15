Bazaar Velvet Reinforces Ethical Craftsmanship Through GoodWeave Partnership

London-based luxury rug company Bazaar Velvet has reaffirmed its commitment to responsible production through its partnership with GoodWeave International, ensuring that every handmade rug adheres to strict fair-trade and ethical sourcing standards. The company has also expanded its collections through a Turquoise Mountain Foundation initiative that enables Afghan women to weave rugs safely from their homes.

Founded two decades ago by Christopher Mould, Bazaar Velvet specialises in bespoke, hand-knotted rugs for premium residential and commercial interiors. Operating from its London showroom, the company undertakes commissions valued at up to £85,000, with production timelines starting from 12 weeks. Mould entered the rug industry at just 16 as a Harrods trainee, earning Trainee of the Year in 1989. He later established Bazaar Velvet with a clear emphasis on contemporary design, transparency and ethical production as core principles.

“It does keep me awake at night,” said Christopher. “I never want to exploit communities. Quality isn’t just about the materials and craftsmanship – it’s about knowing the people who create these pieces are treated with dignity and paid fairly. That’s been important to me throughout my 38 years in this industry.”

Bazaar Velvet operates workshops in Nepal and India, sharing facilities to maintain close oversight of quality standards and working conditions. For every rug produced under the GoodWeave label, the company donates a percentage of revenue to support initiatives aimed at eliminating child labour from the rug trade.

GoodWeave International has helped restore freedom to more than 10,000 children previously involved in exploitative labour. In 2025 alone, the organisation supported educational access for over 100,000 children in weaving communities and safeguarded more than 150,000 workers through monitoring under the GoodWeave Standard. Bazaar Velvet’s financial contributions help fund healthcare clinics, vision care for weavers and social protection registration programmes.

“When sourcing for my clients at Bazaar Velvet, I have to be sure I’m helping clients the right way,” said Christopher. “There are a lot of producers out there, but not many with GoodWeave certification. That’s an important factor and always has been.”

Around a year ago, Bazaar Velvet introduced designs created through a Turquoise Mountain Foundation programme in Afghanistan. Christopher developed the designs and colourways, which were then hand-woven by Afghan women working from home. These pieces now form part of the brand’s permanent collection.

“The beauty of it really is about empowering women back into the workforce,” says Mould. “Women are banned from working in public spaces in Afghanistan, and girls still can’t be educated. The mothers and their daughters can now weave in their own homes to provide extra income for their families.”

Founded by King Charles III in 2006, the Turquoise Mountain Foundation supports the revival of traditional crafts across Afghanistan, Myanmar, Saudi Arabia and the Levant. The organisation has trained more than 11,500 artisans, supported 700 craft businesses and generated $38 million in global craft sales.

All Bazaar Velvet rugs are independently audited by Label STEP, GoodWeave’s fair-trade partner, to ensure safe working environments, fair pay and the elimination of child labour. Ongoing third-party inspections verify compliance across the company’s Nepal workshop and supplier network in India.

“We attract clients who understand that real luxury means knowing the story behind the piece – who made it, under what conditions, and whether their children are in school rather than at a loom,” added Mould.

“Quality and ethics aren’t separate for us – they’re the same thing. If the artisan isn’t treated well, the rug is tainted, no matter how beautiful it looks.”

More information about Bazaar Velvet’s collections and ethical sourcing practices can be found at www.bazaarvelvet.co.uk.