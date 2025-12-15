Bournemouth Fitness Brand Rebrands as Love My Tribe Vibe to Reflect Community-Focused Growth

Karenza Shilton, founder of one of Bournemouth’s longest-established independent fitness businesses, has announced the rebrand of Karenza Fitness to Love My Tribe Vibe.

The change marks a strategic evolution for the company, reflecting a broader vision that places equal emphasis on wellbeing, connection and community alongside its established fitness programmes.

Over more than 12 years in operation, Karenza Fitness has built a strong and loyal following. The business has delivered fitness and Pilates classes for the past decade and has recently expanded its timetable to include Yoga.

The new Love My Tribe Vibe identity introduces a wider range of services, including gut health support, weight loss programmes, tailored diet plans and mental wellbeing events. Together, these offerings are designed to create a supportive and inclusive ‘tribe’ that extends beyond traditional exercise classes.

The concept behind the rebrand is rooted in Karenza’s own personal experience. After moving to Dorset in 2014, she faced a major setback as a franchisee when the Rosemary Conley franchise entered administration, resulting in the loss of her full investment. During that period, she experienced the strength and impact of community support first-hand.

“I have experienced a community coming together naturally, rallying around to help me, that really impacted me and now I can do the same with Love My Tribe Vibe,” said Karenza.

Although the business continues to focus primarily on women over the age of 45, classes in Pilates, Yoga and fitness remain available for men. The rebrand also signals a significant expansion into online services, enabling Love My Tribe Vibe to reach audiences beyond the local area.

“I want to collaborate with people around me to bring retreats, talks, and create a real community,” Karenza added. “Delivering online as well as in person is a major part of our future.”