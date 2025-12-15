Wiltshire Celebrant Introduces Digital Service to Preserve Family Voices and Stories

Sarah Mead, a well-known celebrant with more than ten years’ experience supporting families across Swindon and the surrounding areas, has announced the launch of a new digital project, My Cherished Memories.

The service has been created to help families record, protect and pass on the voices and personal stories of loved ones, ensuring they can be treasured by future generations.

The idea is rooted in a long-standing family tradition that dates back to the 1980s, when Sarah’s father regularly recorded relatives, creating a lasting archive of family history that deeply influenced her.

“Every family has a storyteller, and in ours, it was my Great Aunt. My father recorded her, and those memories have stayed with me. I always planned to do the same with my father, but never did, and I regret that,” said Sarah.

My Cherished Memories enables families to have meaningful conversations and life stories captured in either audio or video format, which are then carefully compiled onto a keepsake memory stick.

This approach allows children, grandchildren and future generations to hear familiar voices and reconnect with personal stories long after loved ones have passed.

“As a celebrant, I often hear families express regret over not having these moments saved. Now, I am excited to offer a way to ensure those memories are never lost,” Sarah added.

The service has already attracted recognition, with Sarah Mead receiving the Best Story award for My Cherished Memories at the most recent Big Business Events gathering. The official website for the service is scheduled to launch in early 2026.

For further information about My Cherished Memories, or to enquire about Sarah Mead’s celebrant services, please contact [email protected].