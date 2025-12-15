Fast Reset UK Unveils New Flexible Fasting Retreat Programme for 2026

Fast Reset UK, the Chinese fasting retreat founded by wellness practitioner Chloe Mould, has announced the launch of a new and more flexible retreat programme for 2026, aimed at helping people begin the New Year with renewed health and vitality.

Rooted in the ancient Chinese fasting practice known as Bigu, Fast Reset UK delivers residential retreats at Chloe’s home in Chislehurst, South East London. The traditional seven-day retreat has become known for offering a full physical and mental reset, helping participants detox, rest the digestive system and experience benefits such as improved sleep, clearer skin, increased energy levels, weight loss, stronger immunity and reduced cravings.

Scientific understanding of fasting has grown in recent years. In 2016, the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine was awarded to Japanese cell biologist Mr Yoshinori Ohsumi for his research into autophagy, the body’s natural cellular recycling process. He identified that a minimum of seven days is required to activate autophagy effectively, allowing the body to function as its own healing system. This process underpins the lasting impact of seven-day fasting programmes.

For 2026, Fast Reset UK is introducing a hybrid retreat model. Guests will attend the retreat in person for three days before returning home to complete the remaining four days, supported throughout by daily online check-ins with Chloe. This approach allows participants to maintain structure, accountability and guidance while reintegrating into everyday life.

“Fasting is the best way to keep your health; all the problems, the issues can be addressed. We encourage your body to heal itself,” said Chloe. “With this new service, you can arrive on a Friday, stay three days, and I teach you. Even when you go, you will be part of the online group and guided through the remaining four days.”

Chloe Mould’s commitment to fasting is deeply personal. After losing almost 9kg during her first seven-day fast, she became a dedicated advocate of the practice and now focuses on helping others experience similar physical and mental transformation.