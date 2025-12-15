Army Veteran Establishes Moral Injury UK to Tackle Hidden Mental Health Crisis

Caron Sanders-Crook, an army veteran with more than three decades of experience across health and social care, has announced the launch of Moral Injury UK, a new organisation created to support individuals affected by Moral Injury.

Moral Injury is frequently misunderstood or mislabelled as stress or burnout, yet it represents a deeper form of harm caused when a person’s moral values and beliefs are compromised or violated. Moral Injury UK has been established to identify, assess and repair this form of injury, with a clear focus on values, personal voice and long-term wellbeing.

The organisation aims to act as an initial point of support for individuals while also working with employers and sectors to improve understanding of how Moral Injury develops, how it presents, and how it can be prevented within workplace environments.

“This is a serious health condition. I want it talked about in the same breath as anything else – if someone suffers from back pain, you know what it is and to get treatment. I want the same recognition for Moral Injury,” said Caron Sanders-Crook.

“It can happen in any sector, to anyone. Our goal is to raise awareness, clarify the definition, and start meaningful conversations. We want to work with people and organisations to help make real changes.”

Drawing on her own lived experience of Moral Injury through multiple life events and redundancy processes, Sanders-Crook has developed a set of diagnostic tools designed to measure Moral Injury and support the creation of practical recovery plans.

Moral Injury UK is based in Essex and will provide both face-to-face and remote consultations. A free Discovery Call will be available for individuals wishing to discuss concerns or explore support options.

The organisation’s website is scheduled to launch in early 2026.