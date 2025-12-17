Birmingham Pharmacist Raises Awareness of Allergy Risks Linked to Christmas Trees

A community pharmacist based in Birmingham is advising families to be alert to seasonal allergy symptoms that can emerge during the festive period, particularly those linked to Christmas trees.

Ahsan Bhatti, Superintendent Pharmacist at Quick Meds Online Pharmacy and Frankley Pharmacy, explained that symptoms such as sneezing, coughing, watery eyes and asthma flare-ups that appear shortly after a tree is brought indoors may not be related to a winter illness.

Known as Christmas Tree Syndrome, the term refers to a collection of allergic and respiratory reactions that can occur when people are exposed to allergens associated with both real and artificial Christmas trees.

“Although it’s not an official medical term or recognised condition, it describes a very real pattern of reactions caused not by the tree itself but by the allergens it carries,” said Ahsan. “For some people, this results in mild irritation, but for others – particularly those with asthma or weakened immune systems – the symptoms can be more severe.”

Both real and artificial trees can harbour allergens such as dust, mould spores, pollen and chemical residues, which may become airborne when the tree is unpacked and displayed indoors.

Real trees often contain mould spores that thrive once brought into a warm home. Many are cut weeks in advance and stored in damp or bundled conditions, allowing moisture to build up. When placed in heated indoor environments with limited airflow, these dormant spores can multiply rapidly and trigger allergic reactions.

Artificial trees, while not producing pollen or mould themselves, can collect dust, mould spores and dust mites during long-term storage in garages, lofts or cupboards. Decorations such as garlands and wreaths may also accumulate allergens, particularly if stored without protective covering.

Once these items are unpacked, the disturbed particles can enter the air and cause itching, sneezing, coughing and watery eyes.

Ahsan recommends that anyone experiencing ongoing symptoms should seek advice from a Pharmacist or GP, noting that antihistamines, nasal sprays and eye drops available over the counter may help ease discomfort.

“The good news is that enjoying your Christmas tree doesn’t have to mean enduring uncomfortable symptoms,” added Ahsan. “Some simple preventive steps can significantly reduce exposure to allergens.”

He suggests rinsing real trees outdoors to remove debris and mould before bringing them inside and ensuring they are fully dry. Artificial trees and decorations should be wiped down thoroughly to remove dust and allergens accumulated during storage.

Tree placement also plays a role. Keeping trees away from heat sources such as radiators or fireplaces and positioning them in cool, well-ventilated spaces can help limit mould growth. For households with known sensitivities, air purifiers may further reduce airborne allergens.

“Christmas Tree Syndrome may not be a medically recognised condition, but the symptoms associated with it are very real,” added Ahsan. “With the right precautions, you can enjoy your festive centrepiece without the sneezes.”