New UK Digital Vault Aims to Safeguard Assets and Memories for Future Generations

A newly launched UK-based digital vault is offering individuals a secure way to store and pass on their most important information and personal memories to loved ones after their death.

The platform, Legacy Hub, was founded by wealth management expert David Alexander to address the challenges families often face when a relative dies without clear financial records or personal wishes in place, leading to emotional strain, financial loss and prolonged administration.

Industry estimates suggest that around £80 billion in assets remain unclaimed across the UK, largely because families struggle to locate savings, investments or insurance policies. Legacy Hub uses advanced security technology to allow users to store unlimited content, including financial information, insurance documents, photographs, video messages, personal memories and funeral instructions, all in one secure location.

To mark its launch, Legacy Hub has formed partnerships with a number of charities. Supporters of each partner charity will receive a discounted subscription, while 10 per cent of Legacy Hub’s proceeds will be donated back to those organisations.

Founder David Alexander said: “We plan weddings, birthdays and holidays in meticulous detail, yet when it comes to death, many people avoid the conversation altogether. That silence often leaves families facing confusion and distress at an already difficult time.

“Legacy Hub helps people take control of what they leave behind. Not just the paperwork, but the memories and messages that give families comfort and clarity when they need it most.

“British culture has traditionally avoided conversations about death, but this is changing. Planning for the future should be seen not as something morbid, but as an act of responsibility and care.

“That’s why we created a secure digital vault that makes end-of-life planning less stressful for families. We hope Legacy Hub will ease both the financial and emotional burden that can come with bereavement.

“Our charity partnerships are central to our purpose. By supporting organisations that help families through illness, loss and some of life’s most challenging moments, we are creating a meaningful circle of support helping users prepare for the future while generating vital funds for charities making a difference.”

Alexander, 59, whose career in wealth management has included advising high-profile clients, has also attracted support from well-known figures including Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason and model and influencer Lottie Tomlinson, sister of former One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson.

Nick Mason said: “Avoiding conversations about death does not protect us. It often leaves people unprepared and unsure of what to do. Sometimes, it is simply about making sure loved ones know what to look for.”

Lottie Tomlinson added: “Planning for the future and sharing your wishes is incredibly important. A platform like Legacy Hub makes it easy to store those wishes so your family know exactly what you want. That can make a huge difference at an already emotional time.”

Legacy Hub is offered through flexible subscription options priced at £5.99 per month, £50 annually, or £249 for a lifetime membership. Users also have the option to gift access to friends or family members.

Further details can be found at www.legacyhub.co.uk.