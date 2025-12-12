Smart Corporate Stays Unveils Nationwide Growth Plan and Opens Franchise Doors to UK Property Entrepreneurs

Smart Corporate Stays, the UK’s top provider of contractor accommodation, has announced ambitious plans to expand into every major UK city by 2026.

The company was founded by respected property investor and mentor Vanessa Zheng, whose pioneering approach and extensive database have transformed the contractor accommodation market.

Zheng entered the property sector in 2013 and rapidly built a portfolio valued at more than £2.5 million within two years, becoming a millionaire by 2021. Her strategy has centred on meeting the needs of contractor and corporate guests across the country.

This success inspired the launch of Smart Corporate Stays, which is now inviting property-minded entrepreneurs to join as franchisees and partners. These new collaborators will help accelerate the brand’s national rollout and meet strong demand from regions ranging from London to Glasgow.

“I help contractors build a better Britain for the future, and I bring landlords and investors together to support them,” said Zheng.

“We are more than just a business – our franchisees are true partners, working with me to build a brighter future. This is a win-win solution, and we are the only company in the UK offering this model.

“My goal is to help more than 100 people become property millionaires, and with our proven system, it can happen quickly. We want to have franchisees in every major city in the UK.”

Smart Corporate Stays is inviting ambitious property professionals to join the brand’s expansion, offering structured training, partnership opportunities, and the potential for significant financial achievement.

