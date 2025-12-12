Evergreen Academy Delivers Early Wins as Lincolnshire Coach Pioneers Scalable Models for Service Providers

Lincolnshire-based business coach Steph Ward is celebrating early achievements with the rollout of her new initiative, the Evergreen Academy. In just three months, the online programme has secured notable course sales, attracted a strong pipeline of potential clients, and shown that automated revenue generation is a viable strategy for service-focused entrepreneurs.

Ward launched the academy after years of searching for a business structure that would offer financial consistency while granting her the lifestyle flexibility she sought for her family. Drawing on her professional experience at Siemens and her partnership in Ward Holmes, she devised a six-step system aimed at helping coaches and consultants convert their expertise into digital income streams that require minimal ongoing effort.

Her method has been validated through the creation of a £75,000 sales pipeline achieved with an advertising spend of under £800, demonstrating the strong return that automation can bring to small service-led businesses. Ward’s shift in focus was heavily influenced by becoming a mother and recognising the limits of employment models that rely on constant personal output.

“I never valued my time as much as until I had a child, and then I realised that time was all that mattered,” she said. “Nobody starts a business expecting to work harder than ever before for less money, but that is the reality for many when their income depends entirely on personal output.”

A key element of the academy’s appeal is what Ward calls a “meta-experience,” where clients build their own evergreen product while progressing through her course. “Clients are with me because my process works,” Ward added. “Many had never heard of me before my systems brought us together, which is exactly the point.”

One student progressed from a basic idea to launching a grief counselling offer. Initially unsure about appearing on camera, she advanced from private writing work to confidently filming content over a three-month period. Ward describes developments like this as essential, as they empower coaches to create digital assets that continue generating value beyond their available working hours.

From January 2026, the Evergreen Academy will broaden its services with dedicated technology support sessions and legal guidance on intellectual property. These additions directly reflect what clients say they need most when creating their digital programmes.

To learn more about the Evergreen Academy, visit: go.theforward.biz/freetrainingpr

