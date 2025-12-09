Adepteq Earns Elite Tier Recognition Within ShareGate Partner Programme

Adepteq, a Microsoft 365 migration and governance consultancy based in London, has reached Elite Partner level within the ShareGate Partner Programme.

This milestone marks the highest partnership category available and highlights Adepteq’s advanced capability in supporting digital transformation projects for organisations across South East England, Birmingham, Bristol, Leeds, Manchester, Plymouth, and Portsmouth.

Elite Partner status is reserved for companies that demonstrate extensive mastery of ShareGate’s migration and governance solutions while consistently delivering successful outcomes for clients. ShareGate’s platform supports IT teams globally with data migration, governance management, and Microsoft 365 administration.

“Achieving Elite Partner status reflects our team’s commitment to excellence in Microsoft 365 migrations and governance,” says Phil Cave, Technical Director of Adepteq. “This recognition enables us to provide our clients with enhanced support, cutting-edge tools, and streamlined solutions that keep them ahead in an increasingly complex digital landscape.”

As an Elite Partner, Adepteq will benefit from enhanced access to ShareGate resources, including priority support, exclusive training and certifications, advance visibility of platform updates, and specialist governance and migration assessment capabilities. These advantages will enable the company to deliver more efficient implementation and advanced support for Microsoft 365 programmes.

With more than 1,800 participants worldwide, the ShareGate Partner Programme is designed to accelerate partner growth through tools, resources, and collaborative marketing opportunities. Adepteq’s new position among the programme’s highest-performing partners reflects its investment in ShareGate expertise and service excellence.

“Our clients benefit directly from this partnership through access to the latest migration technologies and proven governance frameworks,” adds Ian Loman, Sales Director of Adepteq. “With ShareGate’s tools and our expertise, businesses can confidently navigate their digital transformation journeys whilst maintaining security, compliance, and operational efficiency.”

About Adepteq



Adepteq is a Microsoft 365 migration and governance specialist headquartered in London, serving businesses across South East England, Birmingham, Bristol, Leeds, Manchester, Plymouth, and Portsmouth. The company provides expert guidance on SharePoint, Teams, and Microsoft 365 implementations, with a focus on streamlined migrations and robust governance frameworks. With over 1,000 successful migrations completed, Adepteq helps organisations transform their digital workplaces whilst maintaining security and compliance standards.