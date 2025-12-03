North East Entrepreneur Ian Rutherford Launches Motivational Memoir “Mission Accomplished: A Boy from Blyth”

“Everybody has the power to shape their own destiny. I think it just comes down to who wants it the most.”
Northumberland native and former professional bodyguard Ian Rutherford has published his first autobiography, ‘Mission Accomplished: A Boy from Blyth.’
Charting his journey from a tough upbringing on local council estates to establishing a multimillion-pound international business, Ian Rutherford’s Mission Accomplished: A Boy from Blyth offers an uplifting story of ambition, grit, and transformation.
The independently published book, now available on Amazon in paperback, recounts Ian’s path of persistence and self-belief as he overcame significant hurdles to rebuild his life and future.
His determined spirit carried him from early adversity to a distinguished security career, where he served as a trusted bodyguard for high-profile individuals, including former U.S. President George W. Bush.
“I have faced my fair share of challenges over the years but that’s just part of life’s journey,” said Ian. “You take the hits when they come your way. You keep pushing forward and eventually through all the trials you discover your true purpose.”
Ian Rutherford, Close Personal Protection Officer and Former U.S. President George W. Bush
After early stints in London’s security industry, Ian’s career took a defining turn when he joined Walkabout Inns under the mentorship of Michael, the organisation’s chairman.
Recognised for his discipline and leadership, Ian’s company quickly rose through the ranks, eventually managing security operations across the UK for nearly two decades.
At London’s legendary Bagleys Nightclub in King’s Cross, Rutherford oversaw operations at Britain’s largest dance venue, managing crowds of up to 5,000 people over each weekend for nearly a decade. The tragic murder of a team member underscored the dangers and gravity of his profession.
From a young man searching for his place in the world to becoming a globally recognised figure in counter-terrorism and intelligence training, his remarkable journey underscores the power of perseverance and courage.
Starting from modest beginnings, he faced numerous obstacles but refused to give in to adversity. His determination led him to acquire critical skills that would ultimately shape his career.
Later, Ian took on pivotal roles in major international security projects. During the London 2012 Olympic Games, his company delivered counter-terrorism training programmes to thousands of security personnel at the Olympics, and in Rio 2016, he worked with a Brazilian security contractor to deliver operational counter terrorism programmes.
He was widely esteemed for his profound expertise, particularly following his extensive endeavours in the Middle East region.
There, he adeptly collaborated with a diverse array of government agencies, forging partnerships that led to significant advancements in security protocols.
Over the course of his illustrious 30-year career in the security sector, his remarkable contributions have not only transformed his own career but have also positively impacted countless other individual careers, leaving a lasting imprint.
“Everybody has the power to shape their own destiny. I think it just comes down to who wants it the most.” Added Ian.
