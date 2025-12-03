North East Entrepreneur Ian Rutherford Launches Motivational Memoir “Mission Accomplished: A Boy from Blyth”

“Everybody has the power to shape their own destiny. I think it just comes down to who wants it the most.”

Northumberland native and former professional bodyguard Ian Rutherford has published his first autobiography, ‘Mission Accomplished: A Boy from Blyth.’

Charting his journey from a tough upbringing on local council estates to establishing a multimillion-pound international business, Ian Rutherford’s Mission Accomplished: A Boy from Blyth offers an uplifting story of ambition, grit, and transformation.

The independently published book, now available on Amazon in paperback, recounts Ian’s path of persistence and self-belief as he overcame significant hurdles to rebuild his life and future.

His determined spirit carried him from early adversity to a distinguished security career, where he served as a trusted bodyguard for high-profile individuals, including former U.S. President George W. Bush.

“I have faced my fair share of challenges over the years but that’s just part of life’s journey,” said Ian. “You take the hits when they come your way. You keep pushing forward and eventually through all the trials you discover your true purpose.”

Ian Rutherford, Close Personal Protection Officer and Former U.S. President George W. Bush

In his autobiography, Ian shares his incredible rags-to-riches story and the personal stories that shaped who he is today, from his humble beginnings as an unemployed man in a small town to navigating the high-stakes world of international security.

He offers insights into the demands of his profession, the rigorous training he undertook, and the invaluable lessons he learned throughout his career.

Following his time in protective services, Ian successfully established a multimillion-pound security organisation, earning respect in the industry for its innovative practices and exceptional commitment to safety.

His unique path led him to collaborate with a former president of the United States, an experience that not only broadened his horizons but also provided him with invaluable insights into leadership and service on a global scale.

Moreover, his career took him into the critical realm of counter-terrorism training, where he operated in diverse locations around the world.

This multifaceted background underscores the impressive breadth and depth of his professional endeavours, highlighting not only his adaptability but also his commitment to making a significant impact on global security.

Among the deeply personal recollections included in the biography is a moving account of the 1989 Kegworth air disaster.

Rutherford’s then-girlfriend was due to be on the ill-fated flight, which tragically crashed and claimed 47 lives.

The event profoundly shaped his outlook, instilling a deep appreciation for resilience and purpose that would later guide his life and work.

By the mid-1990s, he had established one of London’s largest security companies. Yet, success was not without hardship, including being falsely implicated in a serious firearms case that nearly derailed his life. His eventual vindication became a turning point, reinforcing his determination.

In the years that followed, Ian’s work took him to some of the world’s most high-profile environments.

In 1999, he served as a bodyguard during U.S. President George W. Bush’s four-day visit to Monaco, an experience that included moments of high tension, such as being detained at gunpoint and managing security during critical diplomatic movements.