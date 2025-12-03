EU Launches A Taste of Excellence to Champion Europe’s Finest Food and Drink

The European Union has released A Taste of Excellence, a new publication aimed at helping UK retailers, wholesalers, importers, distributors, foodservice buyers and chefs explore the depth, diversity and exceptional standards of European food and drink—particularly those “hidden hero” products that remain underrepresented in the UK.

Created by the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Agriculture and Rural Development (DG AGRI) as part of the “More Than Only Food & Drink” UK initiative, the book functions as a practical guide for professionals seeking to expand their offerings with authentic, traceable and high-quality European produce.

The publication features market analysis and detailed product profiles, highlighting items such as Telemea de Ibăneşti PDO cheese from Romania and Steirischer Kren PGI horseradish from Austria. It also includes producer-led case studies, from the traditional recipe behind Estonian vodka PGI to the story of Sweden’s Skedvi Bröd PGI bread, along with insights from UK experts supporting the “More Than Only Food and Drink” campaign. These sections aim to show how EU-sourced products can enhance menus, broaden categories and elevate premium ranges in the UK.

A key focus of the book is to highlight Europe’s lesser-known regional specialities—products rich in heritage, flavour and commercial opportunity that have not yet secured widespread visibility in the UK. Throughout its pages, readers are introduced to producers whose work exemplifies these “hidden heroes”, many of which carry prestigious EU designations such as Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) and Protected Geographical Indication (PGI).

Among these is Ġbejna tan-nagħaġ PDO, a traditional Maltese sheep’s-milk cheese produced using time-honoured methods such as drying, peppering and pickling, offering UK delis, cheesemongers, and Mediterranean-inspired restaurants a unique and versatile addition to their ranges. From Hungary, Gyulai kolbász PGI showcases Central Europe’s rich charcuterie heritage; this lightly smoked, paprika-seasoned sausage adds depth to small plates, sharing boards, and slow-cooked dishes, yet remains largely undiscovered in the UK despite its strong fit with emerging consumer tastes.

The confectionery category is represented by Turrón de Alicante PGI from Spain. With origins dating back to the 15th century, this traditional Mediterranean nougat from south-eastern Spain is made using artisanal methods passed down through generations. Produced with locally sourced toasted almonds, honey, sugar and egg whites, the mixture is slowly cooked until crisp and breakable before being combined with whole almonds, which preserve the nougat’s distinctive crunchy texture and rich, nutty sweetness. For drinks, Kaimiškas Jovarų alus PGI, a traditional Lithuanian farmhouse ale brewed with unique local yeast and a rare no-boil technique, highlights the kind of heritage-led, craft-driven beer tradition that resonates strongly with UK specialist retailers, bottle shops and the on-trade.

By combining compelling storytelling with practical trade intelligence, A Taste of Excellence offers UK buyers a fresh perspective on European food and drink. Aligning with UK consumer trends and the growing demand for authentic and sustainable products, it is an invaluable resource to help them discover hidden gems, expand their sourcing horizons, and unlock new opportunities for growth – including seasonal opportunities offered by EU food and drink.