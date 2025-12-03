EU Launches A Taste of Excellence to Champion Europe’s Finest Food and Drink

The European Union has released A Taste of Excellence, a new publication aimed at helping UK retailers, wholesalers, importers, distributors, foodservice buyers and chefs explore the depth, diversity and exceptional standards of European food and drink—particularly those “hidden hero” products that remain underrepresented in the UK.
Created by the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Agriculture and Rural Development (DG AGRI) as part of the “More Than Only Food & Drink” UK initiative, the book functions as a practical guide for professionals seeking to expand their offerings with authentic, traceable and high-quality European produce.
The publication features market analysis and detailed product profiles, highlighting items such as Telemea de Ibăneşti PDO cheese from Romania and Steirischer Kren PGI horseradish from Austria. It also includes producer-led case studies, from the traditional recipe behind Estonian vodka PGI to the story of Sweden’s Skedvi Bröd PGI bread, along with insights from UK experts supporting the “More Than Only Food and Drink” campaign. These sections aim to show how EU-sourced products can enhance menus, broaden categories and elevate premium ranges in the UK.
A key focus of the book is to highlight Europe’s lesser-known regional specialities—products rich in heritage, flavour and commercial opportunity that have not yet secured widespread visibility in the UK. Throughout its pages, readers are introduced to producers whose work exemplifies these “hidden heroes”, many of which carry prestigious EU designations such as Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) and Protected Geographical Indication (PGI).