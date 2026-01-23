Lynn Pogson’s debut book encourages children to lead with compassion

Hello, My Name Is Benji is the first children’s book from author Lynn Pogson, tackling emotional awareness, early experiences and the power of kindness in shaping young minds.

Aimed at six to twelve-year-olds, the book invites children to explore empathy, build understanding and learn how asking the right questions can make a meaningful difference.

The story challenges conventional views around behaviour and emotions, urging both adults and children to move away from judgement and towards more compassionate thinking.

Based on genuine conversations and lived experiences, the book reflects real-life situations many children face but may struggle to put into words.

Benji’s story demonstrates how small, unspoken challenges can grow over time, contributing to issues such as school difficulties, emotional strain and wider social problems.

“For many years working with others in the community, I started asking ‘What happened to you?’ Lots of people just go with ‘What’s wrong with you?’” shared Lynn. “The thing is, this is applicable to both children and adults.”

She adds that her choice of language is designed to help break ongoing cycles of emotional harm and misunderstanding.

“Who wouldn’t want their own child to recognise these issues before they step out independently into their own life and make their own choices?” added Lynn.

While firmly rooted as a children’s story, Hello, My Name Is Benji also speaks to parents, carers and teachers, highlighting the importance of spotting early emotional signals and offering timely support.

The author is also preparing for her next release, The Magical Healing Wood, which will focus on supporting the grieving process for readers of all ages.

Hello, My Name Is Benji is available on Amazon in hardback and paperback formats. The book is also available in stores at Walmart, Blackwells, Barnes & Noble, and Waterstones.