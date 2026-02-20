Former Prison Doctor Turns Personal Journals into Debut Crime Novel on Custodial Healthcare

A doctor who once worked in the UK prison system has drawn on his own diaries to produce a psychological crime novel examining the realities of medical practice behind bars.

Thieves of Time: Book One by Dr Matthieu Cornacle, published by Maple Publishers, is the opening volume in a planned fiction series inspired by his early professional experiences in British prisons.

Dr Cornacle, who holds an MD, PhD and Fellowship of the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh, explained that the project developed from notes he kept while working in custody.

“The inspiration to write the books came from my wife,” he said. “Reading my prison diaries was her favourite evening ritual. After many years of hesitation, I decided to shape those experiences into fiction. The series is intended as a tribute to the professionals who work daily with incarcerated individuals.”

The novel follows a doctor during his first year in a custodial setting, describing the structured routines, operational pressures and interpersonal tensions that define prison life.

The story centres on a young French physician entering the UK prison system shortly after the widely reported medical release of Abdelbaset al-Megrahi, convicted of the Lockerbie bombing of Pan Am Flight 103.

Across its 104 pages, the book addresses themes such as identity in custody, anger management, professional isolation and the ethical dilemmas involved in delivering care within a punitive environment.

As the central character becomes more experienced, his initial uncertainty is replaced by a more nuanced understanding of both inmates and staff.

The plot includes thwarted escape attempts, escalating institutional strain and the impact of a successful escape that affects the doctor’s career and personal life.

The wider Thieves of Time series follows the same protagonist over time, charting his developing expertise in managing high-risk individuals and personality disorders, while also portraying the emotional consequences of working in hostile settings.

Later volumes examine the doctor’s own mental health struggles and recovery alongside his continued role within the prison service.

Blending psychological, medical and crime elements, the series uses first-hand observation to present a detailed portrayal of healthcare in custody.

Thieves of Time: Book One is available through major retailers, including Waterstones and Amazon, on Kindle, Paperback, and Hardcover editions.

The book is published by UK-based Maple Publishers, a company known for supporting imaginative and engaging works in literature.