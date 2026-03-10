Finding a Voice Beyond Silence – John Paul Morris Chronicles His Life Between Deaf and Hearing Worlds

Good Reach Publishing has released The Journey of Struggles to Be Accepted in the Hearing World, an inspiring and heartfelt memoir by profoundly deaf writer John Paul Morris. The book provides a candid account of the realities faced by people navigating both Deaf culture and a largely hearing society.

In this revealing personal story, Morris recounts the defining moments of his life, giving readers an authentic glimpse into the difficulties that many members of the Deaf community still encounter. He writes about the challenges of growing up with deafness, the limitations of educational support, and the discrimination and misunderstandings experienced in professional environments, while also reflecting on the emotional toll these struggles can take.

A key theme throughout the memoir is the importance of Deaf culture and British Sign Language (BSL) in shaping a sense of belonging and identity. Morris advocates for greater public understanding and improved accessibility in vital sectors such as education, healthcare and employment. His message encourages hearing communities to recognise, respect and support Deaf culture rather than ignore it.

While the book addresses hardship and social barriers, it is ultimately a story of resilience and hope. Morris’s journey illustrates how determination, supportive friendships and persistence can help individuals challenge inequality and strive for greater inclusion.

“Deafness should not define who we are or limit our potential. Through this book, I want to share the challenges we face daily and highlight the incredible strength of the Deaf community,” says Morris.

The book is dedicated to the memory of Morris’s close friend Dan Hulme, who motivated him to bring his experiences to light. Alongside its exploration of Deaf identity, the memoir also touches on mental health, reflecting on feelings of isolation, the search for self-worth, and the path towards healing and personal growth.

Published by Good Reach Publishing, The Journey of Struggles to Be Accepted in the Hearing World offers readers the opportunity to step into Morris’s lived experience and better understand the realities faced by Deaf individuals within a predominantly hearing world.

About the Author

John Paul Morris is a profoundly deaf author based in Cheshire, United Kingdom. He is passionate about raising awareness of Deaf culture, mental health, and the importance of British Sign Language (BSL) and Deaf Awareness.

Throughout his life, Morris has witnessed the barriers that Deaf individuals face due to limited awareness, accessibility, and understanding within society. Having personally experienced stigma and discrimination related to mental health, he hopes that sharing his story will help others who may be facing similar struggles.

Through his work, Morris aims to promote understanding, compassion, and meaningful change for the Deaf community.